The Roadmap for Global Trade Transformation 2024-2035 - Regionalization Pivot will Re-architect Global Trade Flows

The global trade landscape is poised for significant transformation through 2035, underpinned by rapid technological advancements, emerging economic powers, and evolving geopolitical dynamics. The persistent disruptions in supply chains since 2020 have led to a sizable pivot towards regionalization, driving advanced nations to prioritize reshoring or nearshoring back to local or regional markets. This rapid transformation in supply chains is redrawing the global trade flows.



This macroeconomic thought leadership showcases scenario-based global total trade forecasts through 2035. It offers a qualitative economic impact assessment of key global trade drivers in the baseline scenario and identifies potential strategy solutions that firms can craft to ensure long-term competitiveness.

The report provides insights into the Megatrends in global trade, such as the emergence of Asia, Africa, and the Middle East as global trade hubs, the rising prominence of trade regionalization, and the transformation of services trade. The analysis also identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in the global trade landscape for decision-makers and industry leaders to leverage.





Key Topics Covered:



Growth Environment: Global Trade Transformation through 2035

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Global Trade Transformation, 2024-2035

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in Global Trade through 2035

Global Trade Transformation, 2024-2035: An Overview

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Global Trade

Global Trade Transformation, 2024-2035: Drivers and Restraints

Global Trade Transformation, 2024-2035: Total Trade Metrics

Growth Environment: Scenario-based Global Trade Forecasts

Global Trade Outlook by Scenario

Scenario Assumptions Overview

Economic Impact Analysis & Responsiveness Measures: Baseline Scenario

Baseline Scenario: Impact Analysis

Baseline Scenario: Responsiveness Measures

Emerging Megatrends Transforming Global Trade

Asia, Africa, and the Middle East will be Global Trade's Center of Gravity

Regionalization Pivot will Re-architect Global Trade Flows

Falling Labor Arbitrage Benefits will Shorten Manufactured Goods' Trade Routes

Digital Platforms will be the Bedrock of Global Services Trade

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Green Technologies and Sustainable Commodities Trade

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Trade

Growth Opportunity 3: Localized Manufacturing

Appendix

Detailed Assumptions Overview

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

