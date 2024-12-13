Growth Opportunities in the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything Testing Market 2024-2030 - Accelerating C-V2X Deployment in Different Regions Will Drive Testing Requirements

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything Testing Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This analysis covers several end users, including automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers, certification service providers, roadside unit manufacturers, network equipment manufacturers, and network operators. Automotive OEMs and their suppliers represent well over half the market revenue, making them key end users.



The industry is segmented into three areas: radio frequency testing, ethernet testing, and network testing. This analysis covers all three and provides a forecast for each product type. The geographic scope is global, and forecasts are segmented by region and end-user types as well.

The report has identified four growth opportunities, with their corresponding context and calls to action for industry stakeholders.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Vision Zero - A Long Term Goal to Eliminate Traffic Fatalities

V2X Deployment Projections in the United States

Strategic Partnerships between OEMs and Infrastructure Owners

Constant Evolution of C-V2X Regulatory Requirements

