Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. President’s Interview Appears in Bloomberg Businessweek

TOKYO, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or “the Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, today announced a high-profile interview with President Eiji Nagahara in Bloomberg Businessweek published on December 1st.

Management feels that the history and reach of Bloomberg Businessweek will help to spread the story of Lead Real Estate.

“I am delighted to share our company’s vision with Bloomberg Businessweek’s influential readership among investors throughout the world. It’s rewarding that such a vaunted financial news organization categorizes our story as quite newsworthy,” said Mr. Nagahara. “As our Company progresses, we continue to raise the bar in the hotel industry and Tokyo’s luxury housing market. We aim to transform the landscape in Japan and beyond.”

In recent developments, the Company has scheduled the launch of its latest extended-stay apartment hotel, ENT TERRACE GINZA Premium for December 16, 2024.

Japan remains an attractive destination as the Japanese tourism industry continues its post-pandemic rebound and boom. As a result, the lodging industry continues to see increasing demand for mid- to long-term stays.

At the same time, the Company continues to meet the growing demands of Japanese consumers in the luxury real estate market.

“Our ‘Excellence’ and ‘Excelsior’ series, our Com­pany’s flagship developments, have rewritten the benchmarks for Tokyo’s luxury housing market,” said Mr. Nagahara. “At the same time, we see 2025 as another potential banner year for Lead Real Estate.”

Our ENT TERRACE Series is an extended-stay hotel brand operated by Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. In 2024, “ENT TERRACE AKIHABARA” was rated 9.5 out of 10 by Booking.com and received the “Traveller Review Awards.” In addition, all of our properties are certified as Super Hosts by Airbnb. The first of our “PREMIUM” Series’ properties, “ENT TERRACE GINZA PREMIUM,” will open on December 16, 2024. We will continue to develop our hotels to provide a space where guests can relax as if they were at home, while ensuring privacy and easing the burden of long-term stays.

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

