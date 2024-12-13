Saudi Arabia Hospital Beds Market Report 2024 - Efforts to attract Medical Tourists have Increased the Demand for High-quality Hospital Beds, especially in Private Healthcare Facilities

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Hospital Beds Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Hospital Beds Market was valued at USD 69.97 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 97.87 Million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.89%..

Saudi Arabia's efforts to attract medical tourists for advanced medical procedures and treatments have increased the demand for high-quality hospital beds, especially in private healthcare facilities. The pandemic highlighted the importance of having a robust healthcare infrastructure, including an adequate supply of hospital beds, to handle healthcare emergencies. This led to increased demand for hospital beds and other medical equipment.



The aging population in Saudi Arabia is driving the need for specialized hospital beds designed to address the unique healthcare needs of elderly patients. The integration of advanced technology into hospital beds, such as electronic adjustment features and monitoring systems, enhances patient care and safety, driving the demand for more technologically advanced beds. The need for specialized care units in hospitals, including intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and critical care units, requires specialized hospital beds tailored to the needs of patients in these units.





Key Market Trends

Sustainability and Environmental Concerns



Healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia are increasingly adopting environmentally sustainable practices. This includes reducing energy consumption, minimizing waste, and using eco-friendly materials in hospital bed construction. Hospital beds, especially those with electric components, are being designed with energy-efficient features to reduce power consumption. These beds can be part of a broader effort to make healthcare facilities more environmentally friendly. Hospitals are working to reduce the waste generated by old or discarded hospital beds. Sustainable disposal and recycling practices are being implemented to minimize the environmental impact.



Hospital bed manufacturers are using eco-friendly and recyclable materials in the construction of beds. This can include using sustainable wood, low-VOC (volatile organic compound) paints and finishes, and materials that have a lower environmental footprint. Healthcare facilities are exploring ways to reduce their overall carbon footprint, which may involve energy-efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems that indirectly impact the use of hospital beds. Some healthcare facilities are pursuing green building certifications, such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), which consider the sustainability of the entire healthcare environment, including the equipment within it, like hospital beds.



Application Insights



In 2023, the Saudi Arabia Hospital Beds Market largest share was held by Intensive Care Beds segment and is predicted to continue expanding over the coming years. Intensive care units (ICUs) are designed to provide advanced medical care to critically ill patients. These units are equipped with specialized equipment and beds to cater to patients with severe medical conditions, including those requiring life support systems and constant monitoring. As a result, the demand for intensive care beds is particularly high due to the critical nature of patients' conditions. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, respiratory conditions, and diabetes is increasing in Saudi Arabia.



Many of these patients may require intensive care, leading to a higher demand for intensive care beds. ICUs are where complex medical procedures, surgeries, and treatments are carried out. The beds in these units are designed to accommodate the needs of patients undergoing surgeries, organ transplants, and other critical medical interventions. The Saudi government has been investing significantly in healthcare infrastructure and improving the quality of healthcare services. Part of this investment includes expanding and equipping ICUs in hospitals to handle a wider range of critical cases. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of ICU beds and ventilators in providing life-saving care to patients with severe respiratory illnesses. The pandemic led to an urgent need for more intensive care beds and ventilators in hospitals.



End-User Insights



In 2023, the Saudi Arabia Hospital Beds Market largest share was held by Hospitals & Clinics segment in the forecast period and is predicted to continue expanding over the coming years. Hospitals and clinics typically handle a substantial volume of patients, including both inpatient and outpatient cases. This higher patient volume necessitates a larger number of hospital beds to accommodate the diverse medical needs of the population. Hospitals often comprise specialized care units, such as intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and critical care units. Each of these units requires specific types of hospital beds tailored to the needs of patients in those units.



Hospitals provide comprehensive inpatient services, which require various types of beds, including general ward beds, surgical beds, and orthopaedic beds, to ensure the comfort and safety of patients during their stay. Hospitals are equipped to perform a wide range of advanced medical procedures and surgeries. These procedures often require specialized surgical beds and operating room tables, further contributing to the demand for hospital beds in this segment. Hospitals operate round the clock and offer emergency medical care. This continuous operation requires a significant number of hospital beds to accommodate patients at any time of the day or night. Some hospitals also incorporate rehabilitation centers, which demand rehabilitation beds for patients recovering from various medical conditions or surgeries.



Regional Insights



The Northern & Central region dominates the Saudi Arabia Hospital Beds Market in 2023. The Northern and Central regions of Saudi Arabia are home to major urban centers, including Riyadh (in the Central region) and Jeddah (in the Western region but close to the Central region). These urban areas have higher population densities, which naturally lead to greater demand for healthcare services, including hospital beds. These regions have a more developed healthcare infrastructure with a higher concentration of hospitals, medical centers, and healthcare facilities. As a result, there is a greater need for hospital beds to support these healthcare institutions. The Northern and Central regions are economic hubs of the country.



Riyadh, the capital city, serves as the political and economic center, while Jeddah is a major commercial and financial hub. The economic activity in these regions generates revenue that can be reinvested in healthcare, including hospital bed procurement. The Saudi government's Vision 2030 plan includes initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and services, with a focus on the major urban centers. This has led to increased investments in healthcare facilities and equipment in these regions, including hospital beds.



Key Market Players

Stryker Corporation (Saudi Arabia)

Hill-Rom Company, Inc.

Bassam Trading Company

Saudi Overseas Marketing & Trading Company (SOMATCO)

Ebrahim Almana & Brothers Co.

Hoshan Healthcare Solutions

Badael LLC (Invacare Holdings Corporation)

Gendron, Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $69.97 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $97.87 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope:



In this report, the Saudi Arabia Hospital Beds Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Saudi Arabia Hospital Beds Market, By Product Type:

General Beds

Bariatric Beds

Pediatric Beds

Pressure Relief Beds

Birthing Beds

Others

Saudi Arabia Hospital Beds Market, By Type:

Powered

Manual

Saudi Arabia Hospital Beds Market, By Care:

Curative Care

Long-Term Care

Rehabilitative Care

Saudi Arabia Hospital Beds Market, By Application:

Intensive Care Beds

Non-Intensive Care Beds

Saudi Arabia Hospital Beds Market, By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Saudi Arabia Hospital Beds Market, By region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkxrtx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment