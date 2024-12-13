Residential Battery Energy Storage Systems Industry Growth Opportunities - Distributed Solar, Battery Cost Declines, Incentives, and Supportive Regulations Sustain Double-Digit Growth

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Residential Battery Energy Storage Systems Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Battery energy storage systems (BESS) have become the fastest-growing clean energy technology driven by the growth of intermittent renewables and the need for grid flexibility. Homeowners are turning to batteries to maximize solar energy consumption, manage energy demand more efficiently, control costs, and reduce carbon footprint. Residential batteries are also functional for distribution networks. With the right regulations and price signals in place, home batteries can store distributed solar PV during high irradiation hours to be used during peak hours, reducing stress on the grids.



In 2023, the number of newly installed BESS almost doubled from the previous year, reaching 1.87 million new units, equivalent to an investment of $14.92 billion. Europe accounted for 72.3% of the world's storage capacity additions in 2023. Japan, Australia, and the United States also are important markets. The combination of higher income, higher electricity prices, the availability of incentives, and supportive regulations make investing in residential storage an appealing option in these locations. As a necessary complement to the expansion of distributed generation, these systems help nations reach their climate and environmental goals.



The global residential BESS market revenue is forecast to double to $31.31 billion by 2030, and then double again to $60.02 billion by 2035. This growth will be driven by cost declines, along with an average of 113 GW of residential solar and evolving incentives, and supportive policies and market rules. Residential storage capacity will register a compound annual growth rate of 15.8% from 2023 to 2035, achieving 592.55 GWh of cumulative capacity.



This study provides a region-level forecast and analysis of how residential BESS units, capacity, and investments will evolve by 2035. It discusses the main drivers and trends in the battery value chain, technology, business models, applications, and growth opportunities.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Growth Opportunity 1: Solar-plus-Storage Retrofits

Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Storage-as-a-Service

Growth Opportunity 3: Residential Battery Energy Storage to Add Higher Value to Customers

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Residential Battery Energy Storage Systems Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Regional Segmentation

Key Findings

Trend Analysis

Key Trends Shaping the Industry

Trend 1: AI Revolutionizing the BESS Value Chain

Trend 2: Carrots and Sticks to Foster Self-consumption with Batteries

Trend 3: Solar-Plus-Storage, the Perfect Match

Trend 4: VPPs to Unlock Extra Value from BTM Storage

Trend 5: BESS Design Improvements

Trend 6: Shift Toward Home Energy Platforms

Trend 7: Predictive BESS Analytics

Trend 8: Higher Transparency and ESG Accountability for Batteries

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Residential BESS Value Chain

Key Residential BESS Suppliers

Key Applications for Residential BESSs

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers Expansion of Residential Solar PV Supportive Policies, Incentives, and Market Rules Battery Production Capacity Expansion Cost Declines

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Cumulative Storage Systems Growth

Cumulative Storage Capacity Forecast

Annual Power Capacity Forecast

Annual Energy Capacity Forecast

Annual Energy Capacity Forecast by Region

Annual Energy Capacity in Top Countries

Capex Forecast

Capacity Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Regional Analysis

Regional Analysis: Market Status

Regional Analysis: Europe

Annual Additions by Sub-region: Europe

Regional Analysis: ANZ and Pacific

Annual Additions by Sub-region: ANZ and Pacific

Regional Analysis: North America

Annual Additions by Sub-region: North America

Regional Analysis: East Asia

Annual Additions by Sub-region: East Asia

Regional Analysis: China

Annual Additions: China

Regional Analysis: India and South Asia

Annual Additions by Sub-region: India and South Asia

Regional Analysis: Latin America

Annual Additions by Sub-region: Latin America

Regional Analysis: Middle East and North Africa

Annual Additions by Sub-region: Middle East and North Africa

Regional Analysis: Sub-Saharan Africa

Annual Additions by Sub-region: Sub-Saharan Africa

Regional Analysis: ASEAN

Annual Additions by Sub-region: ASEAN

Regional Analysis: Russia and CIS

Annual Additions by Sub-region: Russia and CIS

