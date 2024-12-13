Emerging Global Market Trends in Nutricosmetics Ingredients Highlight Beauty-From-Within Approach for 2024-2030

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Nutricosmetics Ingredients, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nutricosmetics are a category of products that combine nutrition and cosmetics and offer a holistic method to enhance health and aesthetics through a beauty-from-within approach. It includes supplements as well as functional food and beverages containing health ingredients.



Past skinification trends involved a shift of consumers' focus from cosmetics to actual skin care through cosmeceutical products that topically addressed skin concerns, such as sensitive, dry, and oily skin; skin hydration; photoprotection; skin barrier protection; and scalp health, through the use of specialty active ingredients. The trend has now progressed toward the adoption of nutricosmetics that address skin, hair, and nail concerns from within, enhancing the beauty-from-within concept, and supporting overall wellness.



Skin, hair, and nail health are considered a component of overall health rather than simple aesthetic concerns. This has led to a strong demand for products that promote beauty from within. Nutricosmetics demand is most prominent among millennials, and consumers across a broad spectrum of ages are buying beauty products to combat signs of aging.



Asia-Pacific dominates the demand for nutricosmetics ingredients because of the established beauty and wellness industry in South Korea, Japan, and China. The region will show the fastest growth due to growing nutricosmetics demand in China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries. Growing innovations in North America and Europe, growing consumer awareness about the beauty-from-within concept, high consumer spending ability, and the presence of numerous finished product manufacturers contribute to the demand for nutricosmetics ingredients in these regions.

Key Growth Opportunities

Personalized Nutricosmetics

Clean-label, Natural, and Sustainable Ingredients

Research Focus on Ingredients for Hair and Nail Health

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Opportunities: Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Ingredients

Segmentation by Application and End Use

Growth Environment: Transformation in Nutricosmetics Ingredients

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Nutricosmetics Ingredients Industry

Ecosystem in Nutricosmetics Ingredients Sector

Application and End-use Definitions

Nutricosmetics Ingredients Source and Primary Benefits

Market Trends

Growth Generator in Nutricosmetics Ingredients Sector

Pricing Analysis and Forecast Assumptions

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Product Matrix - Carotenoids

Product Matrix - Vitamins

Product Matrix - Botanical Ingredients

Product Matrix - Collagen

Product Matrix - Biotics

Product Matrix - CoQ10

Product Matrix - Hyaluronic Acid

Product Matrix - Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Product Matrix - Others Segment

Recent Finished Products Launches, 2021-2024

Growth Metrics

Value Chain

Forecast Considerations

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredients

Volume Forecast by Ingredients

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue by End Use

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End Use

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

Growth Generator Carotenoids

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredients

Volume Forecast by Ingredients

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Sub-types

Growth Generator Vitamins

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredients

Volume Forecast by Ingredients

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Sub-types

Growth Generator Collagen

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredients

Volume Forecast by Ingredients

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Sub-types

Growth Generator Botanicals

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredients

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Sub-types

Growth Generator Biotics

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredients

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Sub-types

Growth Generator CoQ10

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator Hyaluronic Acid

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator Others

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredients

Volume Forecast by Ingredients

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Sub-types

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

