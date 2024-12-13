Public Safety Software Market Skyrockets to $36.47 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 10.5%, Dominated by Tech Giants - CENTRALSQUARE, Hexagon AB and Motorola Solutions Inc. | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Public Safety Software Market Size and Forecast (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Deployment Type, Solution Type, End User, and Geography”, the global public safety software market is observing significant growth. Public safety software offers various benefits, such as more accurate historical data, cost-effectiveness, more protection against cybercrimes, and more efficient responses. It is always on guard. There are various types of public safety software, such as computer aided-dispatch (CAD) software, law enforcement mobile computing software, and record management software.





The computer aided dispatch (CAD) software provides call takers and dispatchers the information and tools necessary to make urgent decisions quickly. It is flexible and scalable for medium to large and consolidated dispatch centers. Record management helps agencies effectively use the vast amount of information they collect daily. Mobile computing provides vital communication and intelligence that improves performance, safety, and preparedness in the field. It keeps first responders informed when arriving on the scene and ensures field personnel are as efficient as possible while remaining a visible presence in the community. The adoption of public safety software is increasing in various departments, such as law enforcement agencies, courts, prosecutors, and fire departments.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The growing adoption of new technologies such as cloud-based solutions and the emergence of artificial intelligence public safety are likely to fuel the growth of the public safety market in the future.





Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Public Safety Software Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Insight Partners, the Public Safety Software Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing incidences of data breaches and the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in public safety. The market, valued at $16.37 Billion in 2022, is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during 2022–2030.





With more resources available, public safety agencies can explore and implement more advanced software solutions such as predictive policing software , which analyzes past crime data to predict future crime hotspots, allowing for preventative measures. Other software solutions such as criminal justice management systems help manage arrests, investigations, prosecutions, and corrections. In addition, combating new challenges such as cybercrime and mass-casualty incidents requires sophisticated software solutions. The availability of funding allows agencies to invest in technologies addressing these emerging threats. Thus, increasing investments in public safety drive the public safety software market.

Increase in Criminal Activities and Natural Disasters: The need for public safety solutions has significantly increased with digitization. The demand for public safety solutions such as scheduling solutions, court management solutions, and mobile police software has surged with a rise in the number of terrorist attacks, cyber security threats, and natural disasters. Various government and nonprofit organizations run campaigns, along with taking various other initiatives, to combat cybercrimes owing to the increasing crime rates. With evolving crime types and tactics, the need for new and sophisticated software solutions to address them also grows.

Growing Adoption in Law Enforcement to Obtain Real-Time Information: Technological advancements have made it easier for law enforcement agencies across the world to manage public safety, enforce laws and their amendments, and keep crimes in check. Law enforcement software solutions help police departments stay updated and well-informed, and save time on manual operations, allowing them to invest more resources in anticipating, averting, and responding to threats. Therefore, the growing adoption of public safety software in different law enforcement applications contributes to the market expansion.





Public Safety Software Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on deployment type, the public safety software market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. The on-premises segment held the largest share in the public safety software market in 2022.





Based on solution type, the public safety software market is segmented into computer aided dispatch solution , record management solution, mobile police software solution, incident management solution, jail management solution, court management solution, and others. The computer aided dispatch solution segment held the largest share in the public safety software market in 2022.





The public safety software market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Public Safety Software Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

CENTRALSQUARE

Hexagon AB

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Microsoft Corp

Tyler Technologies Inc.

Zetron Inc.

Omnigo Software LLC

ProPhoenix Inc.

SmartCOP Inc.

Mark43 Inc.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





Public Safety Software Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

"SmartCOP, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with Chief360 that provides life-saving emergency data to first responders. SmartCOP's mobile software provides deployed personnel with full system access from their laptops, phones, and tablets."





"Tyler Technologies, Inc. announced it signed an agreement with the Naperville Police Department in Illinois for Tyler's Enterprise Public Safety, Public Safety Analytics, and Enforcement Mobile software solutions."





"Motorola Solutions announced the Public Safety Threat Alliance (PSTA) has become a member of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), the premier cybersecurity public-private partnership established by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)."





Conclusion:

Public safety technologies are critical in maintaining law and order while keeping a check on criminal activities and other harmful events. Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and Big Data are integrated into public safety software systems to enable faster response times, better crime pattern recognition, and improved operational capabilities. This further enhances the appeal of public safety software, especially during the peaks of criminal activities. The incorporation of artificial intelligence, IoT devices, and sensors alters the way public safety departments work by aiding in better situational awareness and effective emergency management. Thus, the growing adoption of new technologies such as cloud-based solutions and the emergence of artificial intelligence public safety are likely to fuel the growth of the public safety market in the future.





With projected growth to $36.47 Billion by 2030, the Public Safety Software Market represents a significant opportunity for component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers, and end-users. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.





