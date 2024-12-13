Good News for Golfers: Power Queen 36V 45Ah Golf Cart Smart GC2 Lithium Battery Listed

Shenzhen, China , Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Queen, a leading supplier of technology-driven, high-value lithium batteries, is proud to announce the launch of a 36V 45Ah Golf Cart Smart GC2 Lithium Battery for Golf Carts with Bluetooth capability. The purpose of this device is to improve the golfers' experience and address the ongoing problem of smooth battery replacement in the golf cart sector.

Golf carts, Low Speed Vehicles (LSV), All Terrain Vehicles (ATV), Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEV) and Utility Task Vehicles (UTV≤21mph) are all perfectly compatible with 50A BMS. It guarantees optimal performance on a variety of terrains and is appropriate for motors up to 2000W.

Golf cart lithium batteries also have several outstanding features:

Golf cart battery replacement for BCI Group GC2/GC8: Perfect for golf carts, neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), low speed vehicles (LSVs) and utility task vehicles (UTV≤21mph), it guarantees top performance on a range of terrains.

Bluetooth 5.0 and Auto Connect: Real-time battery condition monitoring, including SOC, voltage, and other parameters, is made possible by stable, interference-free communication using a Bluetooth app.

Innovative 90A BMS: With features like short-circuit, high-temperature protection, low-temperature protection, and over-discharge protection, as well as over-current and over-discharge protection, the updated BMS guarantees battery safety. To improve compatibility and streamline operations, the BMS offers pre-charging and self-recovery protection.

High Rated Discharge Current: The battery is rated at 225 (1S), which provides strong acceleration for a smoother riding experience.

"We are thrilled to present the Power Queen 36V 45Ah Golf Cart Smart GC2 Lithium Battery for Golf Carts, which represents a significant advancement in the industry," the head of Power Queen's research and development team stated, "Our goal is to make life easier and smarter. "

The improved lithium battery will revolutionize golf cart power by providing unparalleled compatibility and ease. Power Queen's commitment to innovation and customer-focused product development is further evidenced by the new goods it has released.

Power Queen continues to be at the forefront of offering innovative products that meet and surpass client expectations as the demand for efficient and sustainable energy solutions rises.

About Power Queen

Power Queen is a supplier of lithium iron phosphate batteries with leading technology and great value for money. Golf carts, RVs, boat trailer motors, solar storage, and other high-performance energy solutions are among the many applications for which Power Queen excels, all while maintaining a dedication to innovation and quality.

With over a decade of battery industry experience, Power Queen is poised to spearhead the lithium iron phosphate battery revolution. In addition to providing lithium iron phosphate batteries, the company is a pioneer and innovator in the development of all-encompassing energy solutions for the future. With a range of accessories like lithium iron phosphate battery chargers, inverters, MPPT controllers, battery monitors, and more, Power Queen is revolutionizing the use of green energy in both indoor and outdoor settings by skillfully fusing cutting-edge technology with eco-friendly methods. Power Queen is making her contribution to a planet that is friendly.