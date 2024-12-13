Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market Outlook to 2028 & 2033

Analyzes the Global and Regional Growth Trends of the Bispecific Antibody Receptor-Mediated Transcytosis (RMT) Approach, Trojan Horse Approach, Increasing Permeability, Passive Diffusion, and Other Technologies

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The blood brain barrier technologies market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.23 billion in 2023 to $1.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8%. The growth seen in the historic period can be linked to several factors, including a focus on patient-centric drug development, augmented funding for research initiatives, heightened disease awareness, a rise in the prevalence of neurological disorders, and advancements in drug innovation and delivery devices.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the blood brain barrier technologies market in 2023.



The blood brain barrier technologies market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.9%. The projected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including a heightened focus on orphan drugs and rare neurological disorders, the escalating burden associated with central nervous system (CNS) conditions, a rise in neurological disease incidence coupled with an aging population, advancements in biomarker discovery, and a robust healthcare infrastructure.

Major trends expected in this period encompass progress in nanotechnology, increased research funding, expansion in treatments for CNS disorders, growing demand for non-invasive delivery methods, development of innovative drug delivery systems, collaboration between pharmaceutical and biotech firms, and enhanced regulatory backing.

Research Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Technology: Bispecific Antibody Receptor-Mediated Transcytosis (RMT) Approach; Trojan Horse Approach; Increasing Permeability; Passive Diffusion; Other Technologies
2) By Application: Alzheimers Disease; Epilepsy; Parkinsons Disease; Multiple Sclerosis; Hunters Syndrome; Brain Cancer; Other Applications
3) By End-User: Hospitals; Surgical Centers; Research Institutes; Other End-Users

Key Companies Profiled: Pfizer Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Merck & Co. Inc.; AbbVie Inc.

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages175
Forecast Period2024 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$1.57 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$4.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate27.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Companies Profiled in this Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market Report

  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Sanofi SA
  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Bayer AG
  • Biogen Inc.
  • Eisai Co. Ltd.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • JCR Pharma Co. Ltd.
  • Genentech Inc.
  • Denali Therapeutics Inc.
  • Voyager Therapeutics Inc.
  • Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics Inc.
  • Angiochem Inc.
  • Ossianix Inc.
  • ArmaGen Inc.
  • BiOasis Technologies Inc.
  • BioArctic AB

