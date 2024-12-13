Server Chassis: Global Market and Competitive Landscape Analysis 2024-2032

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Server Chassis Market Forecast by Type, Form, Distribution Channel, Application, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Server Chassis market is likely to grow to US$ 438.55 million by 2032 from US$ 330.58 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.19% between 2024 and 2032. The major growth factors are augmented investment in artificial intelligence services, increased investment in digital education, growing demand for cloud-based services and data centers, and rapid advancements in server technology.





Rising Demand for Data Centers



Increased digital services, cloud computing, and data analytics have become a significant factor for growth in data centers across the globe. This growth will drive the demand for server chassis that provide secure housing and management of high-performance servers in data center environments. As organizations continue to adopt more cloud and AI solutions, an increasing need for efficient, scalable server chassis to support these expanding infrastructures is forecasted to grow, hugely boosting the server chassis market. Computing and storage infrastructure spending in cloud environments, dedicated and shared IT, at IDC, grew 36.9% year over year during Q1 2024 to reach $33 billion.



Expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications



AI applications require advanced server infrastructure mainly in healthcare, finance, and autonomous systems. It supports high-performance servers that handle complex algorithms of AI and large amounts of data. The growth of AI created demands for server chassis that could support advanced hardware configurations and provide enough cooling, which further propels this market. This past October 2024, AI spin continues in the launching of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Dell Technologies into new servers meant to train the large language models (LLM).



Advancements in Server Technology



Servers' development in technology involves faster processors and higher capacities of memory, which further creates an increasing demand for server chassis meant to support their new requirements. Modern servers have improvements in airflow and cooling designs while becoming modular so as to change server specifications that evolve every year. These developments in the server technology are inspiring companies to replace their server chassis that is further driving growth in the market. Jun 2024, Intel released its next-generation Xeon server processors to reclaim data center market share. It also announced that its Gaudi 3 artificial intelligence accelerator chips will be much lower than the products of its rival.



France Server Chassis Market



The France server chassis market is growing steadily due to increasing demand for data storage solutions, cloud services, and IT infrastructure. French companies and government sectors have been investing in digital transformation and data center expansion to support applications related to artificial intelligence, big data, and cybersecurity. This country's focus on energy-efficient and sustainable technologies also influences the design of server chassis, emphasizing improved cooling systems and compact configurations. In addition to being a hub of technology in the European region, the market for server chassis in France strengthens further because local companies demand reliable high-performing solutions in data processing and storage. In May 2024, Eviden, owned by Atos, unveiled a new BullSequana AI product line that will have five AI server models which the company claims have been optimized for AI workloads.



China Server Chassis Market



The market for server chassis in China is growing at a very high rate, attributed by the rapid digital transformation and increased data centers within the country. The increasing use of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics by China is contributing to the resultant increased demand in robust, high-performance server chassis. Investments by the government in IT infrastructure and extension of 5G technology have also contributed significantly to the market as these need reliable storage and processing of data. A push for self-sufficiency in the technology space also promotes local production and innovation in server chassis designs, where China is a global champion. Sept 2024: China's Lenovo Group has started making AI servers at its plant in southern India while opening an AI servers-focused R&D lab in the technology hub of Bengaluru.



Server Chassis Company News



In June 2024, From June 4-7, Chenbro participated in COMPUTEX Taipei, showcasing its latest NVIDIA MGX chassis products and OCP DC-MHS cloud server chassis solutions to leverage emerging AI opportunities. The company highlighted off-the-shelf server chassis solutions for AI, cloud, storage, edge applications, and JDM/OEM products developed in partnership with clients, demonstrating its strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities.



In May 2024, At COMPUTEX 2024 in June 2024, InWin Development Inc., a leading innovator in PC gaming and enthusiast hardware, server, and workstation assembly services, unveiled its newest products. The company unveiled the advanced artificial intelligence (AI) server chassis and the eagerly awaited return of the trademark series.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $330.58 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $438.55 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Server Chassis Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Type

6.2 Form

6.3 Distribution Channel

6.4 Application

6.5 Country



7. Type

7.1 1U Server Chassis

7.2 2U Server Chassis

7.3 3U Server Chassis

7.4 4U Server Chassis

7.5 Others



8. Form

8.1 Rack Mount

8.2 Pedestal



9. Distribution Channel

9.1 Direct Sales

9.2 Distributors



10. Application

10.1 Personal Use

10.2 Commercial



11. Country

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 United Kingdom

11.2.6 Belgium

11.2.7 Netherlands

11.2.8 Turkey

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 South Korea

11.3.6 Thailand

11.3.7 Malaysia

11.3.8 Indonesia

11.3.9 New Zealand

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 Argentina

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 South Africa

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.3 UAE



12. Porter's Five Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat



14. Company Analysis

14.1 Ablecom Technology Inc.

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Key Persons

14.1.3 Recent Development & Strategies

14.1.4 Product Portfolio

14.1.5 Financial Insights

14.2 Advantech Co. Ltd.

14.3 Chenbro Micom Co. Ltd.

14.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

14.5 In Win Development Inc.

14.6 Intel Corporation

14.7 iStarUSA Inc.

14.8 Mootek Technologies

14.9 OneChassis Technology Company Ltd.

14.10 Rosewill Inc.

14.11 SilverStone Technology Co. Ltd.



