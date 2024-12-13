Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast, 2025-2030: Growth Trends for Analgesics, Anti-infectives, Anti-inflammatory, Medicated Feed Additives, Parasiticides, and Vaccines

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market by Product, Indication, Animal Type, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market grew from USD 14.39 billion in 2023 to USD 15.28 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.67%, reaching USD 22.62 billion by 2030.







Key growth factors comprise rising pet populations, advances in veterinary medical technology, and heightened awareness regarding animal health. Additionally, there's a burgeoning demand for organic and plant-based medications due to increasing consumer preference for natural products.

However, challenges such as stringent regulatory requirements, high R&D costs, and limited drug pipelines pose significant limitations. Market growth can be curtailed by these factors alongside the slow approval process for new drugs.

Potential opportunities lie in the expansion of telehealth services for pets, development of personalized medicines, and tapping into emerging markets with increasing disposable incomes and pet care awareness. Increasing the adoption of digital platforms for pet health monitoring and data analytics could drive innovation. Research into novel compounds specifically tailored for rare animal diseases could present competitive advantages.

Despite challenges, the market is dynamic and competitive, with room for growth and differentiation through strategic partnerships and investment in innovative product lines. Companies must focus on compliance, sustainability, and consumer education to harness full market potential while navigating regulatory landscapes and fostering public trust in companion animal healthcare solutions.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Product Analgesics Anti-infectives Anti-inflammatory Medicated Feed Additives Parasiticides Vaccines

Indication Behavioral Disorders Dermatologic Diseases Infectious Diseases Orthopedic Diseases Pain

Animal Type Cats Dogs Horses

Distribution Channel Online Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Veterinary Clinics Veterinary Hospitals



Region Americas Asia-Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa



The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

The leading players in the Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals market, which are profiled in this report, include:

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Hipra Laboratories, S.A.

Vetneeds Group

Neogen Corporation

Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.

Tianjin Ringpu Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Stanex Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Alivira Animal Health Limited

Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

SkyEc Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

Endovac Animal Health, LLC

Lutim Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Virbac S.A.

Ceva Sante Animale

Meiji Group

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Zydus Animal Health

Vetbiolix

Merck & Co. Inc.

Veko Care

Ashish Life Science Pvt. Ltd.

Chanelle Pharma

Zoetis Inc.

Hester Biosciences Limited

Orion Corporation

Eco Animal Health Group PLC

Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Zoonotic and Chronic Diseases Rising Number of Companion Animals and Awareness About their Hygiene Increasing Awareness and Expenditure Among People Regarding Animal Healthcare

Market Restraints Several Risk Factors Associated with Companion Animal Health APIs

Market Opportunities Development of New Drugs and Vaccines for Companion Animal Strategic Collaborations Along with Emergence of Market Players Across the Developing Economies

Market Challenges Stringent Regulations Associated with the Approval for Drugs



