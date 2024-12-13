Washington, D.C., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release

Contractor Wins Prestigious Award for Excellent Craftsmanship in Metal Building

Mohawk Construction in Pennsylvania Recognized for Excellent Safety and Craftsmanship in Completing Metal Building Project

Canonsburg, Pa. – Mohawk Construction from Canonsburg, Pa. won IMPACT’s Project of the Year award in the Metal Building category. IMPACT is the labor-management arm of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers. Ideal Contracting was honored along with the other winners from each of the 6 categories at an award reception held in Washington, D.C., on November 12, 2024. During the awards ceremony, winning contractors received their awards from IMPACT’s CEO Kevin Hilton. IMPACT is the labor-management arm of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers.

The 2023 Project of the Year competition saw some impressive project submissions. In the Metal Building (Above 10,000 workhours) category, Mohawk Construction submitted the most impressive project.

Mohawk Construction completed the winning project without a lost time incident as it has in completing many of its other projects. The company has consistently maintained an impressively low EMR rate below one and the current EMR rate of the company is .84 with an incident rate near zero. The company is proud of its safety record because an excellent safety record means that everyone goes home safe just as they arrived.

“The projects we competed against were great projects,” said Robert J Quarture Jr., president, Mohawk Construction. “We are so honored and thrilled to be the 2023 Project of the Year winner in the Metal Buildings Above 10,000 workhour category. Our guys all worked hard in some difficult situations with foam panels exceeding numbers in the five hundreds. They made the job look easy and did it without any incident. We are proud of our workers and Iron Workers Local 8 members for a safe project with GA Pacific and Boldt!”

The winning project is one of many projects Mohawk Construction completed with an excellent safety record and impeccable craftsmanship.

Mohawk Construction is on a mission to become the subcontractor of choice in the building envelope space by delivering high-quality, dependable service with safety, integrity, fairness, and value.