Bitget Lists Alchemist AI (ALCH) in the Innovation and AI Zone





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Web3 company, has listed Alchemist AI (ALCH), a trending Solana-based project, in its Innovation and AI Zone. Trading for the ALCH/USDT pair has started, with deposits already open and withdrawals available.

Alchemist AI operates on the Solana blockchain, and has gained attention due to its ambitious goal to create software applications through AI-powered linguistic transformation. The main feature of Alchemist AI is its reliance on advanced natural language processing, code generation, web framework integration, and limited operating system APIs to transform spoken or written ideas into digital applications, instead of requiring coding skills.

The token $ALCH has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, and can be used for in-app payments, consumption, and market transactions within its ecosystem. With structured token allocation providing significant liquidity and community engagement strategies around its unique value proposition of transforming language into digital realities, Alchemist AI presents an opportunity for users interested in emerging AI trends in the blockchain space.

By including Alchemist AI in the Innovation and AI Zone, Bitget highlights its expanding portfolio of AI-focused projects, underlining the platform’s commitment to giving users access to a wide range of the most innovative digital assets. ALCT's introduction on Bitget's platform signifies a growing interest in Solana-based projects combining digital culture with artificial intelligence tools. This listing is expected to provide traders with new opportunities to engage with a revolutionary AI-powered no-code development platform, aligned with the rising interest in crypto assets driven by creativity and advanced technologies.

For more details on ALCT token, users can visit the official website.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, users can visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

Disclaimer

Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, users can refer to the Terms of Use.

Contact

PR

Simran

Bitget

media@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc751ca3-7d08-45cf-9d29-30ac42e026ba