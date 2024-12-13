Metagenomics Market Report by Product, Technology, Application, and Region (2024-2032) Featuring Profiles of Agilent Technologies, Enterome, Eurofins Scientific, Roche, Illumina, Novogene, PerkinElmer & More

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metagenomics Market by Product, Technology, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metagenomics market size reached US$ 563.1 million in 2023. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach US$ 1.35 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.26% during 2023-2032.





The increasing prevalence of virus-induced infections, such as diarrhea, influenza, hepatitis B, and HIV/AIDS, across the globe, is among the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for effective solutions for the timely diagnosis of neuroinfectious diseases, such as meningitis and encephalitis, is providing a thrust to the market growth.



In line with this, metagenomics also aids in identifying bacterial pathogens that can lead to foodborne disease outbreaks, which is further contributing to the growth of the market. In comparison to the traditionally used technologies, metagenomics requires a lesser number of pre-sequencing steps, enhances the authenticity of long readings and offers high read accuracy.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of next-generation sequencing services, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These solutions are integrated with data analysis software for faster data analysis and sample processing.

Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of life sciences, along with the increasing utilization of metagenomics for manufacturing sustainable agricultural products, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global metagenomics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product, technology and application.



Breakup by Product:

Instruments and Software

Consumables

Breakup by Technology:

Sequencing

Bioinformatics

Breakup by Application:

Infectious Disease Diagnosis

Environmental Remediation

Gut Microbe Characterization

Biotechnology

Biofuel

Agriculture

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc, Enterome, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG), Illumina Inc, Novogene Co. Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Swift Biosciences Inc. (Danaher Corporation) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global metagenomics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global metagenomics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global metagenomics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fyjj9b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment