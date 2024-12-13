Proto Launches First Autonomous AI-Hologram Agent Conversations

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proto Inc. announced the launch of the world’s first autonomous, generative conversations between AI-powered holograms. The new tool was demonstrated at AWS re:Invent featuring holographic representations of AWS leaders Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of AI and Data, and Nandini Ramani, VP of Monitoring and Observability. Throughout the five day event in Las Vegas, ultra-realistic Proto Hologram Personas of the two executives engaged in sophisticated, natural conversations, responding to both the public’s input and each other’s questions and comments.

Watch Proto’s AI Hologram agent demonstration at re:Invent on YouTube .

The Personas were also able to converse in any language to address the international crowd at the event. As demonstrated at L.A. Tech Week in November, the Proto AI Hologram Agents can also complete tasks based on conversational input (watch a demo video). Uses in corporate training and customer service are already being developed. The Personas are created using Proto’s AI tools and customized based on subject consent and inputs, with carefully designed guardrails.

“Our latest demonstration showcases the transformative power of multi-agent AI systems,” said Raffi Kyrszek, Proto’s Head of Product and AI Innovation. “By enabling AI agents to share knowledge, spark emergent creativity, and collaborate on problem-solving, we’re unlocking entirely new levels of intelligence and adaptability. This approach allows our AI to not only learn autonomously but also to generate novel ideas and self-organize in ways that mirror human teamwork. It’s a major step forward in the evolution of AI, with far-reaching applications across education, research, logistics, and beyond.”





Proto AI Personas of AWS execs Swami Sivasubramanian and Nandini Ramani interacting with AWS re:Invent attendees.





This installation marks several significant technological firsts:

First demonstration of generative conversations between two AI-powered holograms

Integration of real-time participant hologram capture into an AI-driven narrative

Multilingual capability with dynamic personality adaptation

Seamless fusion of multiple AI modalities, including natural language processing, voice synthesis, and lifelike holography

The activation is powered by a sophisticated technology stack that includes:

Proto's AI Conversational Persona Technology for lifelike holographic representation

Amazon Bedrock featuring Anthropic's Claude for advanced intelligence

HeyGen's advanced technology for ultra-realistic synchronous facial expressions and movements

Eleven Labs' voice synthesis technology for natural speech

Multiple AWS services including SageMaker, Rekognition, and Translate

Proto is the original hologram and spatial compute platform in use across enterprise, finance, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment worldwide. The Los Angeles-based company’s AI Persona tools are in use by AWS, PwC, HPE, SoftBank, CBS, UFC, Burberry and many more.

Proto holograms and spatial computing tools will next be on display at CES, in partnership with AARP, PwC, Pave Germany and Canonical, as well as at NRF in partnership with AWS, where several important announcements and advancements in retail AI Holograms will be announced.









Proto demonstrated the first autonomous AI hologram agents in conversation at AWS re:Invent 2024.

