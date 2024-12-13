Discover the Beauty of Nature This Holiday Season with the Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder PRO

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature has a way of captivating us, whether through the vibrant colors of a cardinal or the melodious song of a robin. For birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts alike, there’s now an innovative way to bring this beauty closer to home: the Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder PRO.

This cutting-edge device makes a thoughtful gift for anyone eager to explore the wonders of wildlife, from bird watchers and nature lovers to moms, dads, and curious kids. Equipped with advanced built-in AI technology, the Bird Buddy feeder identifies thousands of bird species worldwide, all accessible through its free companion app.

Imagine your backyard teeming with life, and every feathered visitor captured in stunning HDR images or live 2K video. The Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder PRO takes birdwatching to the next level, offering features like:

AI-Powered Species Identification: Instantly recognize and learn about birds in North America, Europe, and beyond.

Instantly recognize and learn about birds in North America, Europe, and beyond. Slow-Motion Playback: Relive mesmerizing moments with incredible detail.

Relive mesmerizing moments with incredible detail. Built-In Microphone: Hear the delightful chatter of your feathered guests.

Hear the delightful chatter of your feathered guests. Solar Roof Option: Enjoy weeks of uninterrupted birdwatching, thanks to eco-friendly solar power.

Enjoy weeks of uninterrupted birdwatching, thanks to eco-friendly solar power. Share What You Find with up to 10 family members or friends with an account.

with up to 10 family members or friends with an account. Visual Features: 2K Video Quality, HDR Crystal clear images

To attract an even greater variety of birds, the feeder includes helpful add-ons like a perch extender and a 3-in-1 nutrition set, ensuring your backyard becomes a haven for wildlife.

The Bird Buddy app enhances the experience by letting you document your birdwatching adventures. Browse a global gallery of bird photos through Bird Buddy TV, dive into the app's Birdopedia for detailed species information, and share your sightings with the community. Premium subscription options also unlock features like advanced bird identification and unlimited cloud storage for cherished moments.

This holiday season, the Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder PRO isn’t just a gift—it's a fun and enjoyable activity to connect with the natural world. Whether for friends, family, or yourself, it’s a way to appreciate the beauty of nature right at your doorstep.

Available now at MyBirdBuddy.com , Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, the Smart Bird Feeder PRO is the perfect gift for anyone on your list. Explore, discover, and celebrate the wonders of wildlife this holiday season!

