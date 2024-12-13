Best Accounting Software for Small Business (2024): Xero Awarded Top Accounting Software by Better Business Advice

New York, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Business Advice highlights Xero as a top accounting software for small businesses. Known for its user-friendly design and features, Xero has become an invaluable tool for entrepreneurs and growing companies through helping simplify financial management. Xero is making it simple to get started by offering 90% off for the first six months. No promo code needed.

Accounting Software for Small Business:

Xero - a cloud-based accounting platform designed to simplify financial management

Xero’s software automates essential business tasks to reduce the burden of everyday administration. With features designed for real-time collaboration, users can stay connected to their financial data and work closely with accountants or bookkeepers to manage records efficiently.

The Xero Advantage

Xero’s cloud accounting software provides small businesses with centralized financial management and anytime, anywhere access via desktop or mobile app. The platform automates essential tasks like bank transaction reconciliation and invoice reminders. This helps reduce manual errors while providing real-time cash flow visibility through daily bank feed integration. To help growing businesses simplify organizing finances, Xero offers tools for cash flow management, expense tracking, and online payment acceptance.

Designed for collaboration, Xero allows for unlimited users to join an organization, enabling simultaneous access to financial data for business owners, employees, and financial professionals. The platform’s intuitive interface—highly regarded by 88% of users—ensures accessibility for all, while security measures and regular backups protect sensitive data.

Xero also facilitates a smooth transition from other systems through offering tools for data import and recommending expert support from accountants. The platform has a 30-day free trial that lets small businesses explore Xero’s suite of features, along with access to a Demo Organization, allowing new users to try out functionality before inputting their own financial data.

Pricing

Xero has a range of pricing plans designed to accommodate businesses of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises.

Early Plan : For startups and small operations. This plan includes the ability to send up to 20 invoices and quotes, enter 5 bills, and access Hubdoc for document management.

: For startups and small operations. This plan includes the ability to send up to 20 invoices and quotes, enter 5 bills, and access Hubdoc for document management. Growing Plan : For businesses with expanding needs. This plan offers unlimited invoices and bills alongside features that handle more complex financial processes.

: For businesses with expanding needs. This plan offers unlimited invoices and bills alongside features that handle more complex financial processes. Established Plan: For larger businesses. This plan includes advanced features like multi-currency support, which is essential for businesses operating globally.

Businesses managing multiple organizations can subscribe to different plans for each entity. Xero’s integration with Gusto, an online payroll and HR solutions platform, enhances its utility by streamlining payroll processing.

For more info on Xero’s features and plans, click here.

About Xero

Since its founding in 2006, Xero has become a leader in cloud-based accounting, serving over 4.2 million subscribers across New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and beyond. By blending innovation with customer-focused solutions, Xero helps small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers streamline financial processes.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice is a business advice website dedicated to helping businesses succeed. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only.





Contact: Drew Thomas (press@betterbusinessadvice.com)



