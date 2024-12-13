CorVel Announces Three-For-One Forward Stock Split and Authorized Share Increase

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announces that its Board of Directors approved a three-for-one forward stock split of its common stock. The Board also approved a proportionate increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock to accommodate the stock split. The Board did not approve an increase in the number of authorized shares of preferred stock.

The implementation of the stock split and authorized share increase is subject to the filing of an amendment to the Company’s Fourth Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware, which the Company expects to file on December 24, 2024.

“Our stock price has seen extraordinary growth over the past several years fueled by our strong financial performance and the successful execution of our strategic plan. We believe it is the right time to effect a forward stock split to increase the accessibility of our stock to potential investors while maintaining our focus on delivering our customers enhanced technological solutions for the management of their healthcare needs,” said Michael G. Combs, the Company’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

Following the filing and effectiveness of the amendment, every one share of common stock outstanding or held in treasury on December 23, 2024, the record date for the stock split, will be split into three shares of common stock.

Subject to final approval by the Nasdaq Global Select Market, trading is currently expected to begin on a post-stock split adjusted basis at market open on December 26, 2024.

