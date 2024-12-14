KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the fourth quarter of 2024.

This quarter, there are constituent changes within four of our indexes: the KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSX, ETF Ticker:N/A), KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTX, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LN), KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDX, ETF Ticker: KBWD), and KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX, ETF Ticker: KBWY).

These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, December 23, 2024.

As part of this rebalancing, below are the component-level changes across impacted indices:

KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSX, ETF Ticker: N/A)

Add (6): Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) Blue Owl Capital, Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Tradeweb Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Drop (5): Brookfield Corp (NYSE: BN) Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE: JHG) SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ: SEIC) State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)



KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTX, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LN)

Add (7): Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) Payoneer Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Drop (6): Equifax, Inc. (NYSE: EFX) Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) Moody's Corp (NYSE : MCO) SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ: SEIC) TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)



KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDX; ETF Ticker: KBWD)

Add (15) : AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE: AB) Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGBD) CION Investment Corp (NYSE: CION) Flushing Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FFIC) Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IVR) Kearny Financial Corp (NASDAQ: KRNY) Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE: MAIN) New Mountain Finance Corp (NASDAQ: NMFC) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ: OCSL) Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NYSE: PFLT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Drop (14) : Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE: ACRE) Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ: CSWC) Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FLG) Jackson Financial, Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE: JHG) KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: KREF) Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ: RWAY) TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE: TPVG)



KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX; ETF Ticker: KBWY)

Add (10) : Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Clipper Realty, Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CHCT) CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: PK) Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) Drop (8) : American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AAT) Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM) LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC) Office Properties, Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) WP Carey, Inc. (NYSE: WPC)



Several of the KBW Nasdaq indexes have tradable exchange‐traded funds licensed: KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM); KBW Nasdaq Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM); KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Nasdaq Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKXSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM).

Not all of the listed securities may be suitable for retail investors; in addition, not all of the listed securities may be available to U.S. investors. European investors interested in FTEK LN can contact Invesco at https://etf.invesco.com/gb/private/en/product/invesco-kbw-nasdaq-fintech-ucits-etf-acc/trading-information . U.S. investors cannot buy or hold FTEK LN. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

