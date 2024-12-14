MQ INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Marqeta, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) securities between May 7, 2024 and November 4, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until February 7, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Marqeta class action lawsuit. Captioned Ford v. Marqeta, Inc., No. 24-cv-08892 (N.D. Cal.), the Marqeta class action lawsuit charges Marqeta and certain of Marqeta’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A previously filed complaint is captioned Wai v. Marqeta, Inc., No. 24-cv-08874 (N.D. Cal.).

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Marqeta operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services.

The Marqeta class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Marqeta understated the regulatory challenges affecting its business outlook; and (ii) as a result, Marqeta would have to cut its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Marqeta class action lawsuit further alleges that on November 4, 2024, Marqeta revealed fourth quarter 2024 guidance of 10-12% net revenue growth and 13-15% gross profit growth, as opposed to the previously projected 16-18% net revenue growth and 22-24% gross profit growth figures, which “reflects several changes that became apparent over the last few months with regards to the heightened scrutiny of the banking environment and specific customer program changes.” On this news, the price of Marqeta stock fell more than 42%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Marqeta securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Marqeta class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Marqeta class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Marqeta class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Marqeta class action lawsuit.

