



SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holdstation has launched A(i)gentFi , an innovative platform designed to enable the creation, management, and monetization of autonomous AI agents. As the first AI agent Hub on ZKsync, A(i)gentFi aims to bridge the gap between artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, supporting a new wave of decentralized applications and user-focused solutions.

What is A(i)gentFi?

A(i)gentFi is a one-stop shop on ZKsync dedicated to the creation and development of AI agents —autonomous AI entities capable of performing complex tasks such as trading, market analysis, and content creation. These agents operate without human intervention, making them powerful tools for innovation in decentralized finance and beyond.

Represented by the iconic green apple, A(i)gentFi positions themselves as the "agent of all AI agents," prioritizing real-world applications such as DeFi automation, yield farming, and tokenized AI ownership. By focusing on these areas, A(i)gentFi offers both developers and users practical and impactful solutions to drive AI and blockchain adoption.

What Sets A(i)gentFi Apart?





A(i)gentFi distinguished themselves from platforms like Virtuals.io by adopting a DeFi-first approach. While Virtuals.io focuses on gaming and entertainment, A(i)gentFi emphasizes utility, scalability, and efficiency in areas such as:

DeFi Automation : Streamlining complex DeFi processes for enhanced user experience.

: Streamlining complex DeFi processes for enhanced user experience. Revenue Sharing : Implementing mechanisms that reward participants and foster sustainable ecosystem growth.

: Implementing mechanisms that reward participants and foster sustainable ecosystem growth. Tokenized AI Ownership: Allowing users to co-own AI agents, fostering innovation and collaboration.



In addition, A(i)gentFi incorporates an innovative fee-sharing mechanism, enabling HOLD token stakers to benefit from platform activities. This approach fosters sustainable growth while incentivizing participation across the ecosystem.

The $2M Grant Program





With the support of ZKsync and Holdstation, A(i)gentFi launched a $2M grant program to accelerate AI innovation. This initiative supports developers, DAOs, and creators in building advanced AI and blockchain projects on the A(i)gentFi platform.

Key Highlights:

Funding in HOLD : Financial support for innovative AI Agents.

: Financial support for innovative AI Agents. Technical Assistance : Access to infrastructure, tools, and expert guidance to streamline project development.

: Access to infrastructure, tools, and expert guidance to streamline project development. Focus on Impact: Priority for projects that align with A(i)gentFi’s mission, such as DeFi automation and tokenized AI ownership.



Benefits of the Grant Program:

Visibility : Funded projects gain exposure within the Holdstation and ZKsync ecosystem and broader crypto community.

: Funded projects gain exposure within the Holdstation and ZKsync ecosystem and broader crypto community. Collaboration Opportunities : Access to a vibrant network of innovators for partnerships and knowledge sharing.

: Access to a vibrant network of innovators for partnerships and knowledge sharing. Long-Term Growth: Potential for additional funding and deeper integration within the ecosystem.



These ecosystem advancements are closely tied to the development of Holdstation, which embodies the ethos of “product fit the community,” ensuring meaningful engagement and value creation across users.

The Ecosystem is for A(i)gentFi





Holdstation delivers decentralized finance to everyday users with an innovative ecosystem. Boasting 360,000+ monthly active users, $38 billion in trading volume, and $3.1 million in fees, it ranks among the top four global DEXs and leads on zkSync. It also holds 7th place in Worldchain's rankings, with over 36 million user impressions showcasing strong engagement.

To further enhance the launch of AI agent projects on A(i)gentFi, Holdstation has introduced key initiatives:

Holdstation Swap : Streamlines token interactions and enhances liquidity for AI agent projects after the bonding curve process.

: Streamlines token interactions and enhances liquidity for AI agent projects after the bonding curve process. $2M Grant Program : Offers financial and technical support to developers building AI agents on zkSync, fostering innovation and growth.

: Offers financial and technical support to developers building AI agents on zkSync, fostering innovation and growth. Seamless UI/UX: Ensures intuitive integration between A(i)gentFi and Holdstation’s platform, enhancing user and developer experience.



These ecosystem advancements are closely tied to the development of Holdstation, which complete the ethos “product fit the community”

The Role of HOLD in A(i)gentFi





HOLD, Holdstation's governance token, serves as the backbone of A(i)gentFi, ensuring seamless integration and growth within the platform. Key features include:

Governance : Enabling holders to shape platform decisions and policies.

: Enabling holders to shape platform decisions and policies. Utility : Serving as the primary currency for agent launches and transactions.

: Serving as the primary currency for agent launches and transactions. Staking Rewards : Allocating trading fees to HOLD stakers as passive income.

: Allocating trading fees to HOLD stakers as passive income. Grants: Incentivizing AI-driven projects on ZKsync with funding in HOLD.

As A(i)gentFi expands, HOLD's role as a governance and utility token is expected to grow, cementing the importance within the AI agent ecosystem.

The Path Forward

A(i)gentFi represents Holdstation’s commitment to innovation and decentralized AI solutions. With ZKsync's support, a robust fee-sharing model, and a focus on real-world applications, A(i)gentFi is poised to redefine blockchain-powered AI.

As AI agents continue to grow in prominence, A(i)gentFi offers a platform that empowers developers and users alike, fostering collaboration, innovation, and adoption. Holdstation invites the community to join this journey and shape the future of decentralized AI.

Useful links

Whitepaper | Website | DeFutures Exchange | Documentation

Twitter | Discord | Telegram

Contact:

Nam Le

legal@holdstation.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Holdstation. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

