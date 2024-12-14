ODU Confers Nearly 1,630 Degrees During its 141st Commencement Ceremonies

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Dominion University conferred approximately 1,624 degrees on Dec.14 during its 141st commencement ceremonies at Chartway Arena. The event was the first of its kind since the July 1 integration of EVMS into ODU, forming Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University.

The first ceremony at 9 a.m. recognized graduates from the Batten College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Arts and Letters, the College of Sciences, the School of Cybersecurity and the School of Data Science.

The 12:30 p.m. ceremony celebrated students from the Darden College of Education and Professional Studies, the Graduate School, the Strome College of Business and Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University’s Ellmer College of Health Sciences, Ellmer School of Nursing and EVMS School of Health Professions.

This ceremony also marked a historic milestone with the first two graduates from Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences EVMS School of Health Professions at ODU — both receiving Doctorates in Medical Science.

ODU President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., shared a thought-provoking message with graduates as they contemplate their unique journeys ahead.

“I would like you to think about the vital role an educated person plays in our society,” he said. “You are among the most fortunate people in one of the most fortunate countries on earth.

“Because of the special status you hold as an educated person, others will look to you for leadership. I am confident that they will find in you what they find in so many Monarchs, and that is the heartfelt commitment to public service and social justice.”

Kelly Till ’94, the first female president and publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, served as the keynote speaker for both ceremonies and Kay Kemper ’80, ODU’s first female vice president and former Board of Visitors rector, penned a letter to students offering advice for the future. President Hemphill presented Till and Kemper with honorary Doctor of Business degrees, making them both double alumnae of ODU.

During her remarks, Till recalled her own graduation day three decades ago.

“I left ODU in 1994 with big dreams, and looking back, I couldn’t be prouder to be a Monarch,” she said.

She imparted four timeless lessons to graduates — hoping they will shape and inspire them as they have her:

Embrace the journey.

Stay true to your values and believe in yourself.

You are only as good as the people you choose to surround yourself with.

Leave a legacy.

Till shared her story as a first-generation college student and daughter of a single mother, saying when she began her journey, she never imagined it would lead to speaking from the commencement stage.

She reflected on how losing her first job post-graduation was a setback that unexpectedly launched her 28-year career. Till reminded graduates that their journeys are uniquely theirs and to trust themselves to take bold risks.

“You don’t need anyone’s permission to pursue your dreams,” Till said.

She reminded graduates that no one achieves success alone and to find people who inspire, challenge and hold them accountable.

Till, mother to an ODU alumna and a current student, ended with a heartfelt message that success isn’t measured in accolades but defined by the lives you touch and the difference you make.

“Go forth boldly, lead with purpose and always carry your Monarch pride wherever life takes you,” she said.

In the written letter graduates received from Kay Kemper ’80, she congratulated them and offered “a few lessons I’ve gathered since I sat where you are now.”

She offered four pieces of advice:

Take calculated risks.

Don’t stress if you don’t have a 10-year plan.

Step out of your comfort zone.

Love life.

“Embrace its mystery and wonder,” she wrote. “Take risks, live fully and don’t let anything hold you back. Or, to borrow the words of Dylan Thomas, ‘Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light!’”

Kemper also offered additional pointers she’s found useful, including make as few enemies as possible, it’s rarely too late to pursue something meaningful, don’t let intellectual pride keep you from learning from everyone you meet, start saving money early and get to know yourself well.

Kemper ended by congratulating students and wishing them an “extraordinary” journey. “You can and will make a difference,” she wrote.

