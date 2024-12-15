Consumer Foam Market to Reach USD 66.97 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand in Bedding, Furniture, and Automotive Sectors | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest research report of SNS Insider, “ Consumer Foam Market size was valued at USD 43.92 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 66.97 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2032.”

Market Analysis

The consumer foam market is expected to grow rapidly owing to several factors not limited to shifting consumer preferences, advancements in technology, and increasing demand for sustainable products. Another key reason is the increasing demand for comfort and quality material in industries such as bedding and furniture. The growing disposable incomes with changing lifestyle trends towards comfort, quality, and design are propelling the need for high-performance foam materials. The demand for foam materials in the automotive industry is also on the rise. Consumer foam plays a vital role in enhancing vehicle comfort by improving seating, insulation, and soundproofing.

With the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), the automotive sector is witnessing increasing demand for high-performance foams as EV manufacturers look for solutions to achieve higher vehicle performance coupled with lower weight and better comfort. Another key factor for market growth is the rise in demand for packaging solutions, especially in the e-commerce industry. Foam packaging materials are lightweight, effective protective packaging solutions for fragile products and one of the key foam packaging materials sought after by companies in the wake of the accelerating trend of online shopping. With increasing fears over environmental sustainability, the demand for foam materials is beginning to trend in the direction of more eco-friendly, biodegradable solutions that still deliver protection and performance.





Key Players:

Covestro AG (Baytherm and Bayflex)

Rogers Corporation (Poron and BISCO)

BASF SE (Elastoflex and Neopolen)

Recticel NV/SA (Euromac and Monoblock)

Trelleborg AB (Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Anti-Vibration Systems)

DuPont (Kraton and Sorona)

Dow Inc. (Innovative Polyurethane Foam and Systech Foam)

Chemtura Corporation (Lanxess) (Vulkollan and Bayflex)

Huntsman Corporation (Iroflex and Emulsion Polymers)

FoamPartner Group (Comfort Foam and High-Performance Foam)

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Sekisui Foam and Air Foam)

Woodbridge International Holdings, Inc. (FlexCell and Thermoplastic Polyurethane Foam)

JSP Corporation (STYROFOAM and Neopor)

Carpenter Company (Lifeguard and CushionGuard)

Armacell International (ArmaSound and ArmaFoam)

Huntsman Polyurethanes (Iroflex and Advanta)

Synthos (Styrofoam and Synthos EPS)

Rogers Foam (Poron Foam and BISCO Foam)

UFP Technologies (FoamCore and UFP-Seal)

Zotefoams (Airex and Zotek)

Consumer Foam Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 43.92 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 66.97 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.8% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By End-use Industry (Bedding & Furniture, Automotive, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Footwear, Sports & Recreational Products, Others (Beauty & Personal care, Apparel, and Household cleaning))

• By Type (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam) Key Drivers • Demand for consumer foam will rise as the number of cars sold locally goes up.

• Foam will be in high demand because of the high number of cars being made.

• The market will be driven by the high growth in the auto industry.

By Type, in 2023, flexible foam dominated the market which held about 68% of the revenue of the consumer foam market.

This has made it the most dominant foam type, and the one that you can find in most sectors, from bedding & furniture and automotive to packaging. Once again, flexible foam is soft, elastic, and easy to modify so is ideal for applications where cushioning and protection play a key role. The ease of molding flexible foam into various shapes enables manufacturers to design products according to consumer requirements. As an example, in the bedding segment, flexible foam is found in memory foam mattresses and pillows that offer better comfort and support. Similarly, in furniture, flexible foam is widely used for cushions, upholstery, and padding, helping create more ergonomic and comfortable seating.

By End-Use Industry: - Bedding and foam furniture is the largest consumer foam end-use industry, with around 28% of the total share in 2023. As the demand for quality mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products continues to grow, manufacturers are choosing foam as a preferred material because of its comfort, support, and long-lasting durability. Memory foam is one kind of poly foam that has become widely used in the mattress industry for its body contouring, pressure-point relief, and sleep-enhancing properties. Likewise, in the furniture industry, foam is extensively used in seat cushions, backrests, and headrests, rendering comfort and beauty to the furniture products. In addition, rising consumer foam demand for furniture is also powered by the wave of home renovations and interior design trends, in which consumers are looking to tailor their living spaces to be cozier and multifunctional.

Asia Pacific region dominated the consumer foam market in 2023 and accounted 48% of the market share.

This dominance can be attributed to the rapid industrialization and urbanization of countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The rising population, expanding middle class, and growing demand for consumer goods are significantly contributing to the market’s growth in the region. In addition, Asia Pacific’s burgeoning automotive and construction industries are further accelerating the demand for consumer foam products. As manufacturers in the region increase their production capabilities and invest in research and development, the availability of advanced foam materials continues to rise, enabling industries to meet evolving consumer demands. China, in particular, has become a hub for foam production due to its well-established manufacturing infrastructure and cost-effective production capabilities. The country’s continued investment in the automotive, packaging, and furniture industries is also bolstering the demand for consumer foam.

In 2023, the North American region is growing with a significant growth rate in the consumer foam market. In North America, the demand for consumer foam is driven by the booming automotive and bedding & furniture sectors. As manufacturers continue to focus on producing more comfortable, durable, and lightweight products, the demand for innovative foam solutions is set to increase.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, A major foam manufacturer, Sealy Corporation, launched a new line of eco-friendly mattresses using sustainable foam materials derived from plant-based sources.

In March 2024, BASF introduced an advanced, high-performance foam material designed for automotive seating applications, enhancing comfort and reducing weight.

In February 2023, Covestro partnered with Greiner Packaging to create sustainable molded foam packaging from bio-based materials, addressing the rising demand for eco-friendly solutions.





