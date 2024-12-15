Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Encourages ACHC Investors with $200k Losses to Contact the Firm Before Dec. 16, 2024 Deadline in Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ: ACHC) is under fire as it faces a series of securities class-action lawsuits. Investors allege the company misled them about its business practices, with the most recent lawsuit, filed on December 10, 2024, expanding the class period to begin on Feb. 8, 2020 and end on October 30, 2024.

This extension followed Acadia’s Q3 2024 earnings report and reduced FY 2024 guidance, blaming slower same-store patient day growth of only 3% in October on “the recent headlines and reporting in the media.” The company also reported that it received a subpoena from the SEC. In response, the price of Acadia shares fell about 18% on October 31, 2024.

Expanded Class Period: Feb. 8, 2020 – Oct. 30, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 16, 2024

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Securities Class Actions:

The lawsuits claim that Acadia made false or misleading statements about its operations, including:

Relying on holding patients against their will, even when it wasn't medically necessary.

Subjecting patients at its facilities to abuse.

Deceiving insurance providers by billing for unnecessary patient stays.



The lawsuits follow a series of developments that have raised significant concerns about Acadia’s operations. The initial spark was a New York Times investigation published on September 1, 2024, titled "How a Leading Chain of Psychiatric Hospitals Traps Patients."

The situation escalated when, on September 27, 2024, Acadia disclosed receipt of a subpoena from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, alongside an information request from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. These investigations are reportedly centered on Acadia's admissions procedures, patient duration of stay, and billing practices.

Further compounding the company’s troubles, on October 18, 2024, The New York Times reported that the Department of Veterans Affairs was probing into allegations that Acadia defrauded government health insurance programs by unnecessarily prolonging patient stays.

Most recently, on October 30, 2024, Acadia announced its Q3 2024 earnings, reduced FY 2024 guidance because its same-store patient day growth slowed to just 3% in October and further said “which we believe is a result of the recent headlines and reporting in the media.” The company also reported that it received a subpoena from the SEC.

Since the reporting began on September 1, Acadia has shed approximately $3.8 billion of its market value.

Shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating the alleged claims. “Acadia Healthcare’s alleged actions, if proven to be true, not only harm vulnerable patients but also jeopardize the interests of its investors,” said Reed Kathrein, a partner at Hagens Berman.

