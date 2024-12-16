Stem Cell Banking Market to Surpass Value of USD 18.65 Billion By 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Dec. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global stem cell banking market share will reach a value of USD 18.65 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 18.30% during the forecast period (2024-2031). As cryopreservation and cell bank preparation techniques are getting advanced, the stem cell banking market is expanding rapidly. Besides, the market is growing due to the increased application of stem cell treatment and the trend of monoclonal antibodies with effective biopharmaceuticals. Furthermore, with the fact that more couples are opting for children at a later stage in life, late parenting is on the rise, and it has generated interest in cord blood banking. Biological insurance makes parents realize that their babies' cord blood stem cells need to be protected. Thus, the global stem cell banking market growth is boosting.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Stem Cell Banking Market"

Pages – 188

Tables – 89

Figures – 72

To Learn More About This Report, Request a Free Sample Copy - https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/stem-cell-banking-market

Stem Cell Banking Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 9.85 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 18.65 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.30% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Source, Service Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Stem cell banking market shows significant growth potential Key Market Opportunities Personalized Medicine Trends Key Market Drivers Rising Awareness of Stem Cell Therapy

Adipose Tissue-Derived Stem Cells Supporting Growth with Higher Availability and Minimal Invasiveness

Based on the 2023 stem cell banking market analysis, adipose tissue-derived stem cells, or ADSCs, providing more production and greater availability, are anticipated to emerge as one of the major segments in the market. Compared to other stem cell sources, such as bone marrow or embryos, these cells are more patient friendly since they would be collected by minimal effort on minimally invasive means. The promise that ADSCs must regenerate with respect to wound healing, tissue regeneration, and clinical cosmetic applications has motivated the increased number of research and positioned them first among the current choices of stem cell therapy.

Sample Preservation and Storage Supporting Growth with Advancements in Cryopreservation and Personalized Medicine

As per the stem cell banking market forecast, the sample preservation & storage segment is expected to grow significantly. Survival of the cells over long periods of time becomes essential with increased demand for stem cell-based treatments. Developments in cryopreservation and freezing technology guarantee stem cells to stay alive and be safely kept for future use. In addition, increased knowledge of stem cell treatments coupled with the thrust for personalized medicine is aggravating the need for safe, reliable sample preservation and storage solutions.

Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/stem-cell-banking-market

North America Leading Stem Cell Banking Growth with Rising Chronic Diseases and Growing Awareness

North America led the stem cell banking industry with the largest market share. The North American market, particularly the US and Canadian sectors, provides large shares of its total contribution towards the medical and biotechnology sectors. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, combined with advancing knowledge regarding potential positive influences of treatments by use of stem cells, fuel demand for stem cell banking products. Many families are trying to collect stem cells from the umbilical cord blood and tissues at birth because they offer a type of biological insurance. Future medical breakthroughs will be useful to their children and siblings.

Stem Cell Banking Market Insights

Drivers

Rising Awareness of Stem Cell Therapy

Growing Healthcare Investments

Advancements in Regenerative Medicine



Restraints

Lack of Standardized Protocols

High Operational Costs

Limited Public Awareness



Take Action Now: Secure Your Stem Cell Banking Market Today - https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/stem-cell-banking-market

Key Players Operating Within the Stem Cell Banking Market

Cordlife (Singapore)

Cryo-Cell International (US)

LifeCell International (India)

StemCyte (US)

Global Cord Blood (Hong Kong)

Smart Cells International (UK)

Vita34 (Germany)

CryoHoldco (US)

Cellerant Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

StemCell Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Regenexx (US)

Athersys, Inc. (US)

Mesoblast Limited (Australia)

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

OrthoGenics (US)

Panthera Biopartners (UK)

Stemson Therapeutics (US)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Macopharma (France)

Cure Cell (Turkey)

LifeBankUSA (US)

Biolife Plasma Services, LLC (US)

NexImmune, Inc. (US)



Key Questions Covered in the Global Stem Cell Banking Market Report

What are the factors driving the market growth?

What are the major players operating within the market?

Which segment is expected to lead the market?

What are the key stem cell banking market trends?

By 2031, what will be the size of the market?



Read Stem Cell Banking Market Report Today - https://www.skyquestt.com/report/stem-cell-banking-market

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rising awareness of stem cell therapy, growing healthcare investments), restraints (high storage costs, lack of standardized protocols) opportunities (personalized medicine trends), and challenges (ethical & legal concerns) influencing the growth of the stem cell banking market

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the stem cell banking market

: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the stem cell banking market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the stem cell banking market

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the stem cell banking market Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.



Related Reports:

Tissue Engineering Market is growing at a CAGR of 15.23% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Synthetic Biology Market is growing at a CAGR of 25.5% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Wearable Patch Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Gene Synthesis Market is growing at a CAGR of 16.10% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Primary Cells Market is growing at a CAGR of 13.1% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact Us:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/