Roadzen Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN), (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants ("Pre-funded Warrants") in lieu thereof) at a public offering price of $1.25 per share (inclusive of the Pre-Funded Warrant exercise price), for gross proceeds of $2,500,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. All of the ordinary shares (and/or Pre-funded Warrants) are being offered by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 ordinary shares (and/or Pre-funded Warrants) at the public offering price less discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments. The offering is expected to close on December 17, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for costs directly related to sales and marketing, for research and development, working capital and general corporate purposes, including personnel costs, capital expenditures and the costs of operating as a public company. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds to repay indebtedness outstanding.

ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The securities will be offered and sold pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-282966), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 1, 2024 and declared effective on November 12, 2024. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC on its website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained, when available, from the offices of ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 360 employees across its global offices in the U.S., India, U.K. and France. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

