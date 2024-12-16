Global Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices Market Set to Achieve USD 7,728.7 Million by 2034, Driven by Innovations in Medical Imaging Technology | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital mobile X-ray devices market is poised for significant growth, with revenue expected to reach USD 7,728.7 million by 2034, marking a substantial increase from USD 4,142.6 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034. In 2023, the market value stood at USD 3,873.3 million, reflecting a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 6.1% in 2024.

Digital mobile X-ray devices are portable imaging systems designed to capture X-ray images in diverse clinical settings, including bedside applications. These devices have revolutionized healthcare delivery by enabling accurate and rapid diagnosis without the need to move patients, particularly those with limited mobility.

Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices Market Trend Analysis

• The rising frequency of chronic diseases and the growing percentage of the aging population.

• The introduction of new sophisticated diagnostic technologies is a driving force behind the market's expansion.

• Increased patient awareness about the need for early diagnosis of chronic illnesses is a key driver.

• Organizations providing digital mobile X-ray rental services have been emerging in recent years.

• Growing collaborations between hospitals and digital mobile X-ray rental services are expected to drive the demand for new installations.

• Computed Radiography (CR) technology offers substantial advantages such as removal of consumables and reduction in picture creation time.

Market Trends and Opportunities:

The industry is witnessing a growing focus among market players on launching new products and advancing existing devices with cutting-edge software solutions. These advancements not only enhance the functionality of digital mobile X-ray devices but also address the evolving needs of healthcare professionals, ensuring faster and more accurate diagnostic processes.

Furthermore, the pivotal role of digital mobile X-ray devices in capturing high-quality radiological images makes them indispensable in the early diagnosis and management of diseases. This is particularly relevant in the context of the rising global disease burden, which necessitates efficient diagnostic tools to support effective treatment planning.

Future Outlook:

The global digital mobile X-ray devices market is set to undergo significant transformation over the next decade, driven by innovation, the growing healthcare needs of aging populations, and increased adoption in emerging markets. With a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034, the market is expected to witness sustained growth, presenting lucrative opportunities for both established players and new entrants.

Key Takeaways: Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market

Market Value & Growth: The global sales of digital mobile X-ray devices are expected to reach USD 4,142.6 million in 2024, growing to USD 7,728.7 million by 2034.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, the market generated USD 3,873.3 million in revenue.

Year-on-year growth is estimated to be 6.1% in 2024. Regional Growth Projections: United States Expected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Germany Anticipated to grow at a 7.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Japan Expected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

United Kingdom Projected growth of 5.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

China Predicted to grow at an 8.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

India Expected to grow at an 8.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Australia Forecasted growth of 7.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.







"The rising adoption of digital mobile X-ray devices highlights a paradigm shift in the healthcare sector towards portable and accessible diagnostic solutions. These devices play a crucial role in improving patient outcomes by enabling faster diagnoses and treatment. The integration of cutting-edge technologies, including AI-driven imaging and enhanced software solutions, is set to redefine the competitive landscape, offering immense growth opportunities for industry players." says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Factors that Could Influence the Future of Mobile Radiography

The primary benefits of digital mobile X-rays are their low cost and ease as they capture pictures using digital X-ray sensors, producing an instant preview. Recent advances in digital radiography solutions have also opened the path for more precise and efficient diagnosis. This expansion is supported by numerous other technological developments driving the demand for and acceptance of new sophisticated diagnostic technologies.

A sobering figure about chronic illnesses accounts for almost 74% of worldwide mortality in a WHO report that emphasizes the seriousness of the situation. Because these diseases demand regular and accurate monitoring, portable radiographic devices have become crucial instruments for disease management and therapy planning.

In recent years, patients have become more proactive in their search for improved diagnostic tools that provide timely insights into their health. It highlights the growing adoption and reference of sophisticated diagnostic tools such as digital mobile X-rays versus traditional X-ray machines. Moreover, Point-of-care radiography solutions and equipment give quick results while also reducing radiation exposure, making them a popular choice among patients and healthcare practitioners.

Since the market for digital mobile X-ray equipment is expanding, it might be critical to strike a balance between technical innovation, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility. It would be critical to ensure that healthcare practitioners obtain enough training and resources to utilize mobile radiology equipment and optimize patient care.

Competitive Landscape:

The digital mobile X-ray devices industry is witnessing significant investments in research and development to foster innovation. Leading market players are prioritizing regulatory approvals to accelerate product launches and are actively pursuing strategic collaborations to enhance their product portfolios.

Recent Developments in the Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market

April 2023: OXOS Medical, a MedTech company, secured USD 23.0 million in Series A funding. The company plans to utilize this investment to expand its portfolio of X-ray solutions.

November 2021: Carestream Health introduced the Horizon X-ray System, a cost-effective and efficient solution designed for smaller healthcare facilities. This launch broadened the company’s product offerings.





Key Players of Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Industry:

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health

General Electric

Siemens Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

FUJIFILM Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

MinXray, Inc.



Key Segments of Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Industry

By Product:

In terms of Product, the industry is divided into mobile devices and handheld devices

By Technology:

The industry is classified by technology as computed radiography and direct radiography.

By Application:

The industry is classified by application as orthopedic imaging, chest imaging, dental imaging and other applications

By End User:

The industry is classified by hospitals, radiology centers, outpatient clinics and other end users

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

French Translation:

Le marché mondial des appareils à rayons X mobiles numériques est sur le point de connaître une croissance significative, avec un chiffre d’affaires qui devrait atteindre 7 728,7 millions USD d’ici 2034, marquant une augmentation substantielle par rapport aux 4 142,6 millions USD de 2024. Le marché devrait croître à un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 6,6 % de 2024 à 2034. En 2023, la valeur de marché s’élevait à 3 873,3 millions USD, soit une croissance de 6,1 % en glissement annuel en 2024.

Les appareils de radiologie mobiles numériques sont des systèmes d’imagerie portables conçus pour capturer des images radiographiques dans divers contextes cliniques, y compris les applications au chevet du patient. Ces appareils ont révolutionné la prestation des soins de santé en permettant un diagnostic précis et rapide sans qu’il soit nécessaire de déplacer les patients, en particulier ceux à mobilité réduite.

Principaux moteurs de la croissance du marché :

Le marché des appareils à rayons X mobiles numériques est alimenté par :

1. Avancées technologiques : Les fabricants introduisent des solutions innovantes avec des capacités d’imagerie améliorées et intègrent des logiciels avancés pour améliorer la précision du diagnostic.

2. Prévalence croissante des troubles chroniques : Un nombre croissant de patients atteints de maladies nécessitant une imagerie fréquente, telles que des maladies respiratoires, des troubles osseux et des affections cardiaques, stimule la demande.

3. Besoins en imagerie au chevet du patient : La portabilité de ces appareils facilite un diagnostic efficace dans les soins d’urgence, les unités de soins intensifs (USI) et les soins de santé à domicile.

Tendances et opportunités du marché :

L’industrie constate que les acteurs du marché se concentrent de plus en plus sur le lancement de nouveaux produits et l’avancement des appareils existants avec des solutions logicielles de pointe. Ces avancées améliorent non seulement la fonctionnalité des appareils à rayons X mobiles numériques, mais répondent également aux besoins changeants des professionnels de la santé, garantissant des processus de diagnostic plus rapides et plus précis.

De plus, le rôle central des appareils à rayons X mobiles numériques dans la capture d’images radiologiques de haute qualité les rend indispensables au diagnostic précoce et à la prise en charge des maladies. Cela est particulièrement pertinent dans le contexte de l’augmentation de la charge mondiale de morbidité, qui nécessite des outils de diagnostic efficaces pour soutenir une planification efficace du traitement.

Perspectives d’avenir :

Le marché mondial des appareils à rayons X mobiles numériques est appelé à subir une transformation significative au cours de la prochaine décennie, sous l’effet de l’innovation, des besoins croissants en matière de soins de santé des populations vieillissantes et de l’adoption accrue dans les marchés émergents. Avec un TCAC de 6,6 % de 2024 à 2034, le marché devrait connaître une croissance soutenue, présentant des opportunités lucratives pour les acteurs établis et les nouveaux entrants.

Principaux points à retenir : Marché mondial des appareils à rayons X mobiles numériques

1. Valeur marchande et croissance :

o Les ventes mondiales d’appareils à rayons X mobiles numériques devraient atteindre 4 142,6 millions USD en 2024, pour atteindre 7 728,7 millions USD d’ici 2034.

o Le marché devrait croître à un TCAC de 6,6 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2024 à 2034.

o En 2023, le marché a généré un chiffre d’affaires de 3 873,3 millions USD.

o La croissance en glissement annuel est estimée à 6,1 % en 2024.

2. Projections de croissance régionale :

o États-Unis : croissance prévue à un TCAC de 7,9 % de 2024 à 2034.

o L’Allemagne devrait croître à un TCAC de 7,1 % de 2024 à 2034.

o Japon : On s’attend à ce qu’il connaisse une croissance à un TCAC de 6,3 % de 2024 à 2034.

o Royaume-Uni : croissance prévue de 5,4 % TCAC de 2024 à 2034.

o La Chine devrait croître à un TCAC de 8,1 % de 2024 à 2034.

o L’Inde devrait croître à un TCAC de 8,7 % de 2024 à 2034.

o Australie : croissance prévue d’un TCAC de 7,4 % de 2024 à 2034.

« L’adoption croissante des appareils à rayons X mobiles numériques met en évidence un changement de paradigme dans le secteur de la santé vers des solutions de diagnostic portables et accessibles. Ces dispositifs jouent un rôle crucial dans l’amélioration des résultats pour les patients en permettant des diagnostics et des traitements plus rapides. L’intégration de technologies de pointe, y compris l’imagerie basée sur l’IA et les solutions logicielles améliorées, est appelée à redéfinir le paysage concurrentiel, offrant d’immenses opportunités de croissance aux acteurs de l’industrie », a déclaré Sabyasachi Ghosh (vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Paysage concurrentiel :

L’industrie des appareils à rayons X mobiles numériques fait l’objet d’investissements importants dans la recherche et le développement pour favoriser l’innovation. Les principaux acteurs du marché privilégient les approbations réglementaires pour accélérer les lancements de produits et recherchent activement des collaborations stratégiques pour améliorer leurs portefeuilles de produits.

Développements récents sur le marché des appareils à rayons X mobiles numériques

Avril 2023 : OXOS Medical, une société MedTech, a obtenu un financement de série A de 23,0 millions de dollars. L’entreprise prévoit d’utiliser cet investissement pour élargir son portefeuille de solutions à rayons X.

Novembre 2021 : Carestream Health a lancé le système de radiologie Horizon, une solution rentable et efficace conçue pour les petits établissements de santé. Ce lancement a élargi l’offre de produits de l’entreprise.

Principaux acteurs de l’industrie des appareils à rayons X mobiles numériques :

Canon Inc.

Santé Carestream

General Electric

Siemens Santé

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

FUJIFILM Corporation

Société Shimadzu

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

MinXray, Inc.



Segments clés de l’industrie des appareils à rayons X mobiles numériques

Par produit :

En termes de produit, l’industrie est divisée en appareils mobiles et appareils portables

Par technologie :

L’industrie est classée par technologie en radiographie assistée par ordinateur et en radiographie directe.

Par application :

L’industrie est classée par application comme l’imagerie orthopédique, l’imagerie thoracique, l’imagerie dentaire et d’autres applications

Par utilisateur final :

L’industrie est classée par hôpitaux, centres de radiologie, cliniques externes et autres utilisateurs finaux

Par région :

Les principaux pays d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Europe occidentale, d’Europe de l’Est, d’Asie de l’Est, d’Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, ainsi que du Moyen-Orient et de l’Afrique (MEA) ont été couverts par le rapport.

Authored By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

