KBC Group: Results of the capital increase of KBC Group NV for the employees and effects on the transparency obligations

The traditional annual capital increase reserved for the employees of KBC Group NV and some of its Belgian subsidiaries had, dd. 13 December 2024, the following effects on the share capital and the amount of shares/voting rights* of KBC Group NV.

- The share capital increased by 836 345.25 EUR to 1 461 854 095.51 EUR.

- The total number of shares increased by 238 275 to 417 544 151 shares. The total number of

voting rights also increased by 238 275 to 417 544 151.

The most recent information on the capital and the number of shares of KBC Group NV can be consulted on www.kbc.com .

* The voting rights of the treasury shares held by KBC Group NV and its subsidiaries - including the shares purchased as a result of the share buyback plan launched in August 2023 and terminated at the end of July 2024 - have been suspended.

Transparency legislation aims to create transparency in the shareholder structure of listed companies. To achieve this, investors in such companies are required – when certain thresholds are crossed – to inform the company concerned of their participation by means of notifications. For KBC Group NV, the statutory threshold for notifications is 3% of the total number of voting rights. Statutory thresholds of 5% and multiples thereof apply above this level. These notifications should be sent to our e-mail address: notifications@kbc.com

