Fortuna extends Kingfisher deposit with drill intersect of 4.1 g/t Au over 15.3 meters at the Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program at the Séguéla Mine in Côte d’Ivoire.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration, commented, “The prospectivity of Kingfisher is underscored by the recent intersections of 15.3 meters averaging 4.1 g/t Au and 17 meters averaging 3.3 g/t Au; approximately 150 meters further along strike of the recently reported maiden Inferred Resource of 294,000 ounces averaging 2.3 g/t Au1.” Mr. Weedon added, “At the Sunbird deposit, mineralization has been successfully drill defined approximately 650 meters further along strike from the limits of the existing underground resource and remains open.”

Drilling highlights include:

Kingfisher deposit

SGRD2133: 3.7 g/t Au

3.3 g/t Au

26.9 g/t Au

3.6 g/t Au

11.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.6 meters from 167 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 17.0 meters from 175 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 186 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 4.3 meters from 202 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 202 meters



SGRD2136: 4.1 g/t Au

18.9 g/t Au

19.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 15.3 meters from 127 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 131 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 138 meters



SGRD2124: 3.3 g/t Au

31.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 13.6 meters from 229 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 244 meters

Sunbird deposit

SGRD2091: 7.2 g/t Au

21.4 g/t Au

13.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 13.3 meters from 409 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 410 meters and

over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 418 meters



SGRD2092: 4.0 g/t Au

18.1 g/t Au

10.3 g/t Au

11.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 17.5 meters from 314 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 316 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 335 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 337 meters



SGRD2099: 20.4 g/t Au

390.8 g/t Au

156.8 g/t Au

18.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 19.6 meters from 397 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 402 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 422 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 2.8 meters from 431 meters

Note:

1. Refer to Fortuna news release dated December 10, 2024: “Fortuna updates Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for the Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire”

Kingfisher deposit

A further 58 holes totaling 11,103 meters were completed at the Kingfisher deposit since early September 2024 (refer to Figure 1), of which 16 holes totaling 3,286 meters were drilled subsequent to the maiden Inferred Resource data cut-off date (refer to Fortuna news release dated December 10, 2024 ). Kingfisher remains open at depth for most of the drilled 2-kilometer strike, with the deepest drilling only testing to approximately 250 meters below surface (refer to Figure 2).

Mineralization at Kingfisher demonstrates a clear association with the strongly deformed contact zone between a series of felsic intrusives, quartz veining, and host basaltic units. The change in strike orientation along the structure from north-south to north-east coincides with the higher grade, broader mineralization intervals. Mineralization is characterized by silica-biotite-sericite-carbonate alteration and pyrite development within and adjacent to the quartz veining.

Two drill rigs will continue working into the second quarter of 2025 to support resource infill drilling for resource conversion as well as drilling for depth and strike extensions.

Figure 1: Séguéla Mine deposit locations





Figure 2: Kingfisher deposit long-section - looking west





Sunbird deposit

At Sunbird, results from a further 24 holes, totaling 9,065 meters of a planned 12,000-meter drilling program have been received, with several high grades returned including 20.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 19.6 meters from 397 meters in drill hole SGRD2099 (refer to Figure 3).

The program is designed to infill and extend the current mineralized footprint as part of a program to evaluate underground mining potential, with mineralization remaining open more than 600 meters below surface, or more than 800 meters down plunge from the margin of the planned open pit. The most recent drill hole, which stepped out 150 meters to the south of the reported drilling and for which assays are pending, reported more than 15 points of visible gold (VG) associated with extensive alteration and quartz veining over an interval of 28 meters.

Drilling will continue into the first half of 2025 to support an updated resource model and underground mining studies.

Figure 3: Sunbird deposit long section - looking west





Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the drill holes and assay results for this drill program at the Séguéla Mine.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company’s personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All RC and DD samples were transported to ALS’s preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, before also being transported via commercial courier, to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

Appendix 1: Séguéla Mine drill program details of the drill holes and assay results for the Kingfisher and Sunbird deposits

Kingfisher deposit

HoleID Easting

(WGS84_29N) Northing

(WGS84_29N) Elevation

(m) EOH1,2

Depth

(m) UTM

Azimuth Dip Depth2

From

(m) Depth2

To

(m) Drilled2

Width

(m) ETW3

(m) Au (ppm) Hole

Type4 Area SGRD2075 743562 891494 403 129 90 -60 57 59 2 1.7 3.2 RCD Kingfisher 77 85 8 6.8 0.7 RCD Kingfisher 97 98 1 0.9 6.1 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2077 743550 891652 416 165 90 -60 131 146 15 12.8 2.7 RCD Kingfisher incl 131 132 1 0.9 28.1 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2078 743559 891601 416 145.6 90 -60 91 94 3 2.6 2.2 RCD Kingfisher 99 106 7 6.0 0.9 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2079 743579 891692 420 159 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2080 743607 892501 420 219 90 -60 190 198 8 6.8 0.8 RCD Kingfisher SGRC2100 743648 891154 396 50 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2101 743619 891150 398 91 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2102 743615 891252 400 40 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRD2103 743528 891200 402 180 90 -60 139 143 4 3.4 1.3 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2104 743557 891199 401 123.3 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2105 743532 891447 404 168.1 90 -60 105 117 12 10.2 0.8 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2106 743564 891445 403 147.3 90 -60 90 98 8 6.8 0.7 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2107 743538 891338 405 171 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2108 743531 891400 405 198 90 -60 106 109 3 2.6 4.4 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2109 743545 892151 429 210.2 90 -60 153 162 9 7.7 1.1 RCD Kingfisher 169 170 1 0.9 5.3 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2110 743543 892200 424 200.2 90 -60 152 163 11 9.4 1.4 RCD Kingfisher 172 174 2 1.7 2.6 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2111 743495 892198 436 243.3 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2112 743593 892196 414 162.2 90 -60 96 110 14 11.9 1.0 RCD Kingfisher 120 134 14 11.9 0.9 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2113 743572 892047 447 243 90 -60 126 149 23 19.6 1.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2114 743569 892350 418 198.2 90 -60 155 164 9 7.7 3.1 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2115 743569 892299 425 260 90 -60 142 153 11 9.4 0.6 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2116 743576 892250 418 250 90 -60 125 131 6 5.1 1.8 RCD Kingfisher 149 160 11 9.4 1.1 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2117 743552 892090 445 260 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2118 743507 892150 438 290 90 -60 62 66 4 3.4 1.3 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2119 743542 892500 436 300 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2120 743712 892857 417 228 90 -60 183 188 5 4.3 3.2 RCD Kingfisher 194 208 14 11.9 1.1 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2121 743600 892394 417 216.3 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2122 743464 892453 457 348.3 90 -60 316 320 4 3.4 2.2 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2123 743550 892449 432 250 90 -60 193 195 2 1.7 6.4 RCD Kingfisher 204 214 10 8.5 1.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2124 743632 892649 434 280 90 -60 171 172 1 0.9 9.6 RCD Kingfisher 188 191 3 2.6 2.4 RCD Kingfisher 203 206 3 2.6 2.3 RCD Kingfisher 229 245 16 13.6 3.3 RCD Kingfisher incl 244 245 1 0.9 31.6 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2125 743578 892650 444 320.4 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2126 743587 892700 446 310 90 -60 271 280 9 7.7 0.9 RCD Kingfisher 285 291 6 5.1 2.1 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2127 743516 892700 459 400 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2128 743615 892545 426 293 90 -60 211 216 5 4.3 2.2 RCD Kingfisher SGRC2129 743619 892746 439 97 90 -60 Not

Sampled RC Kingfisher SGRD2130 743669 892746 430 264.1 90 -60 149 151 2 1.7 3.0 RCD Kingfisher 194 208 14 11.9 1.9 RCD Kingfisher 212 218 6 5.1 3.5 RCD Kingfisher incl 221 222 1 0.9 28.0 RCD Kingfisher 259 261 2 1.7 4.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2131 743746 892908 428 199.6 90 -60 0 0.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2132 743621 892744 440 330 90 -60 249 253 4 3.4 5.2 RCD Kingfisher 262 277 15 12.8 0.9 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2133 743759 892955 422 216.2 90 -60 167 170 3 2.6 3.7 RCD Kingfisher 175 195 20 17.0 3.3 RCD Kingfisher incl 186 187 1 0.9 26.9 RCD Kingfisher 202 207 5 4.3 3.6 RCD Kingfisher incl 202 203 1 0.9 11.8 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2134 743805 893004 409 150.2 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2135 743631 892500 414 220 90 -60 0 0.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2136 743792 892955 417 160.2 90 -60 127 145 18 15.3 4.1 RCD Kingfisher incl 131 132 1 0.9 18.9 RCD Kingfisher and 138 139 1 0.9 19.7 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2137 743719 892906 429 260.2 90 -60 0 0.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2138 743580 892500 426 290 90 -60 0 0.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2139 743584 892546 430 340 90 -60 0 0.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRC2141 743780 892550 399 80 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2142 743755 892500 401 80 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2143 743760 892450 399 84 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2144 743710 892350 402 80 90 -60 10 11 1 0.9 7.1 RC Kingfisher 32 54 22 18.7 1.0 RC Kingfisher 60 69 9 7.7 9.5 RC Kingfisher incl 63 64 1 0.9 62.0 RC Kingfisher SGRC2145 743735 892400 400 80 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRD1667 743780 892802 407 160.1 90 -60 77 79 2 1.7 3.2 RCD Kingfisher 84 94 10 8.5 1.1 RCD Kingfisher 98 105 7 6.0 1.2 RCD Kingfisher SGRD1723 743785 892700 406 100 90 -60 19 32 13 11.1 0.9 RCD Kingfisher SGRC1797 743835 892858 415 100 90 -60 14 27 13 11.1 1.0 RC Kingfisher 46 52 6 5.1 1.3 RC Kingfisher SGRD1830 743807 892750 403 82 90 -60 17 29 12 10.2 1.2 RCD Kingfisher 43 52 9 7.7 0.7 RCD Kingfisher SGRC1834 743745 892550 404 100 90 -60 26 47 21 17.9 1.0 RC Kingfisher SGRD1836 743720 892450 403 120 90 -60 41 68 27 23.0 2.1 RCD Kingfisher 60 61 1 0.9 10.4 RCD Kingfisher SGRD1860 743671 892350 406 130 90 -60 40 41 1 0.9 5.6 RCD Kingfisher 47 48 1 0.9 11.6 RCD Kingfisher SGRD1863 743669 892300 410 130 90 -60 67 72 5 4.3 1.2 RCD Kingfisher

Notes:

1. EOH: End of hole

2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place

3. NSI: No significant intercepts

4. ETW: Estimated true width

5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

Sunbird deposit

HoleID Easting

(WGS84_29N) Northing

(WGS84_29N) Elevation

(m) EOH1,2

Depth

(m) UTM

Azimuth Dip Depth2

From

(m) Depth2

To

(m) Drilled2

Width

(m) ETW3

(m) Au (ppm) Hole

Type4 Area SGRD2081 742525 892585 556 420 90 -60 NSI RCD Sunbird SGRD2082 742550 892435 561 310.2 90 -60 230 231 1 0.7 12.5 RCD Sunbird 264 271 7 4.9 8.0 RCD Sunbird incl 264 265 1 0.7 40.0 RCD Sunbird SGRD2083 742520 892410 560 380.1 90 -60 305 307 2 1.4 3.2 RCD Sunbird 338 341 3 2.1 6.0 RCD Sunbird incl 338 339 1 0.7 16.2 RCD Sunbird 359 368 9 6.3 6.6 RCD Sunbird incl 360 362 2 1.4 21.4 RCD Sunbird SGRD2084 742550 892550 567 399.2 90 -60 348 361 13 9.1 2.9 RCD Sunbird incl 351 352 1 0.7 18.9 RCD Sunbird SGRD2085 742490 892410 555 480.1 90 -60 387 394 7 4.9 1.3 RCD Sunbird 425 445 20 14.0 4.1 RCD Sunbird incl 433 436 3 2.1 16.4 RCD Sunbird and 437 438 1 0.7 14.0 RCD Sunbird SGRC2086 742540 892635 555 40 90 -60 Not

Sampled RC Sunbird SGRC2087 742540 892400 566 60 90 -60 Not

Sampled RC Sunbird SGRC2088 742540 892635 555 48 90 -60 Not

Sampled RC Sunbird SGRD2089 742544 892637 540 440 90 -60 387 395 8 5.6 1.0 RCD Sunbird SGRD2090 742541 892398 540 338.1 90 -60 281 296 15 10.5 1.4 RCD Sunbird SGRD2091 742490 892408 538 440.2 90 -60 409 428 19 13.3 7.2 RCD Sunbird incl 410 411 1 0.7 21.4 RCD Sunbird and 418 421 3 2.1 13.4 RCD Sunbird SGRD2092 742552 892544 553 356 90 -60 314 339 25 17.5 4.0 RCD Sunbird incl 316 318 2 1.4 18.1 RCD Sunbird and 335 336 1 0.7 10.3 RCD Sunbird and 337 338 1 0.7 11.0 RCD Sunbird SGRD2093 742494 892383 538 420.2 90 -60 360 385 25 17.5 0.9 RCD Sunbird 394 404 10 7.0 1.7 RCD Sunbird 411 418 7 4.9 0.8 RCD Sunbird SGRD2094 742563 892636 547 390 90 -60 NSI RCD Sunbird SGRD2095 742468 892376 553 480.2 90 -60 427 441 14 9.8 6.2 RCD Sunbird incl 433 435 2 1.4 20.8 RCD Sunbird and 437 439 2 1.4 15.2 RCD Sunbird SGRD2096 742550 892785 540 430.1 90 -60 385 415 30 21.0 2.8 RCD Sunbird incl 404 405 1 0.7 10.3 RCD Sunbird and 406 407 1 0.7 21.9 RCD Sunbird and 408 409 1 0.7 11.3 RCD Sunbird SGRD2097 742556 892859 524 456.2 90 -60 397 405 8 5.6 1.0 RCD Sunbird 411 423 12 8.4 3.9 RCD Sunbird incl 413 414 1 0.7 17.7 RCD Sunbird and 415 416 1 0.7 16.5 RCD Sunbird SGRD2098 742497 892357 557 420.2 90 -60 344 362 18 12.6 3.5 RCD Sunbird incl 347 348 1 0.7 13.7 RCD Sunbird and 361 362 1 0.7 10.9 RCD Sunbird 385 394 9 6.3 1.5 RCD Sunbird SGRD2099 742485 892334 545 447.2 90 -60 372 386 14 9.8 2.0 RCD Sunbird 397 425 28 19.6 20.4 RCD Sunbird incl 402 403 1 0.7 390.8 RCD Sunbird and 422 423 1 0.7 156.8 RCD Sunbird 431 435 4 2.8 18.0 RCD Sunbird incl 434 435 1 0.7 66.9 RCD Sunbird SGRD2200 742520 892675 544 480 90 -60 321 322 1 0.7 20.4 RCD Sunbird 377 378 1 0.7 108.2 RCD Sunbird 428 451 23 16.1 2.9 RCD Sunbird incl 450 451 1 0.7 10.4 RCD Sunbird SGRD2201 742465 892310 569 465.2 90 -60 366 377 11 7.7 3.6 RCD Sunbird incl 369 370 1 0.7 33.1 RCD Sunbird 402 407 5 3.5 1.8 RCD Sunbird 437 450 13 9.1 1.7 RCD Sunbird 462 463 1 0.7 45.2 RCD Sunbird SGRD2202 742445 892275 573 513.2 90 -60 395 405 10 7.0 1.2 RCD Sunbird 409 414 5 3.5 1.3 RCD Sunbird 484 504 20 14.0 6.2 RCD Sunbird incl 486 487 1 0.7 15.9 RCD Sunbird and 489 490 1 0.7 15.6 RCD Sunbird and 498 499 1 0.7 19.7 RCD Sunbird SGRD2203 742545 892685 553 450.1 90 -60 404 428 24 16.8 2.0 RCD Sunbird SGRD2204 742540 892510 563 400.1 90 -60 333 350 17 11.9 1.1 RCD Sunbird

Notes:

1. EOH: End of hole

2. NSI: No significant intercepts

3. ETW: Estimated true width

4. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place

5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

