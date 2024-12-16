Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 09 December 2024 to 13 December 2024:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
09 December 2024 120,000  156.88  18,825,600
10 December 2024 130,000  154.86  20,131,800
11 December 2024 130,000  153.83  19,997,900
12 December 2024 130,000  153.54  19,960,200
13 December 2024 135,000  153.43  20,713,050
Accumulated for the period645,000-99,628,550
Accumulated under the programme985,000-154,555,750


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 2,107,443 treasury shares corresponding to 0.342% of the total share capital.

