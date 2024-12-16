Eyelash Serum Market to hit USD 1.29 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Eyelash serum market size was valued at USD 674.4 million in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2032. A rising focus on personal grooming and natural beauty solutions, particularly among women, propels the demand for eyelash serums.

As beauty trends continue to shift, consumers increasingly seek products that enhance natural features, preferring alternatives to synthetic enhancements like false lashes. Eyelash serums, which encourage the growth of longer, thicker lashes, offer a desirable solution for individuals aiming to achieve captivating looks naturally.

In product segmentation, the eyelash serum market is categorized into Prostaglandin-derived, Peptide-based, and Vitamin-based serums. In 2023, Prostaglandin-derived serums held a significant share, reaching USD 293.8 million, with growth anticipated at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2032. Known for their effectiveness in stimulating lash growth, these serums use active ingredients that mimic natural prostaglandins, resulting in visibly fuller and healthier lashes. As consumers look for beauty products that deliver noticeable outcomes, the swift, effective results of Prostaglandin-based serums have made them a top choice.

Distribution channels are divided into online and offline segments. The Offline channel was the dominant force in 2023, accounting for 51.4% of the market share, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% through 2032. Physical retail stores play an essential role in product distribution, offering consumers convenient one-stop shopping and a range of beauty products at varied price points. Prominent in-store displays contribute to product visibility and drive impulse purchases, enhancing overall market reach.

In terms of regional analysis, North America led the eyelash serum market with a valuation of USD 223.9 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. The region’s growth is supported by a flourishing beauty and wellness industry, where consumers prioritize products that enhance their appearance without invasive procedures. Social media influences and endorsements have further boosted interest in eyelash serums, as visible results become a decisive factor in purchase decisions.

The global eyelash serum industry is thus set to expand as consumers continue prioritizing effective and natural beauty solutions, driving steady growth across product types, distribution channels, and key regions.

Major players in eyelash serum market include Biolyn, DHC, E.l.f. Cosmetics, Grande Cosmetics, JB Cosmetics, L’Oréal, LVMH, Mavala, Neora, Pacifica Beauty, RevitaLash, Shiseido, Skin Research Laboratories, Too Faced, and Uklash among others.

