The Global Medical Cannula Market Is Poised for Significant Growth USD 447.0 Million by 2034 at a 6.9% of CAGR, driven by Rising Demand for Medical Procedures and Advanced Healthcare Solutions | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Medical Cannula Market 2024 to 2034 is set to experience substantial growth, with an expected market size reaching USD 447.0 million by 2034, up from USD 229.5 million in 2024. This growth trajectory represents a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. As the healthcare industry continues to innovate, the demand for medical cannulas key components in various medical procedures will expand, driven by both the aging global population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Medical cannulas play an essential role in procedures such as intravenous (IV) therapy, blood sampling, and catheterization. These devices are designed to minimize patient discomfort and improve clinical outcomes, factors that contribute significantly to their increasing adoption across hospitals, clinics, and surgical centres. Technological advancements, such as the development of more flexible, sterile, and patient-friendly cannulas, are also expected to foster market growth.

The market's growth will be further propelled by improvements in medical infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies where healthcare spending is on the rise. As these regions embrace modern healthcare solutions, the demand for medical cannulas in both elective and emergency medical procedures will likely increase. Additionally, the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures is expected to spur demand for cannulas designed for greater precision and less trauma during insertion.

The rise of chronic diseases, coupled with a shift toward more efficient healthcare delivery, will be among the major factors contributing to the expansion of the medical cannula market. As more healthcare providers adopt advanced technologies to support complex treatments and enhance patient care, the market for these essential devices is primed for continued growth over the next decade.





What is Driving Medical Cannula Demand Growth?

“Increasing Cases of Diabetes & Obesity Fuel Demand for Medical Cannulas”

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, over 234 million procedures are conducted each year around the world. Medical cannulae are required for the delivery of therapeutic and diagnostic chemicals, as well as anaesthetic operations, suction, and irrigation.

Furthermore, a substantial portion of the population prefers minimally invasive procedures. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, providing a proper surgical package (including medical cannulae) has the potential to prevent 6-7 percent of deaths.

Obesity rates have risen dramatically over the world in recent years. As a result of the rising incidence of lifestyle disorders such as obesity and diabetes, the number of surgical procedures conducted around the world is expanding, bolstering the expansion of the cannula market.

Furthermore, the expanding elderly population, as well as the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures (MIS), are propelling the market forward.

What Impact Does High Number of Manufacturers Have on Market Dynamics?

“Easy-to-Manufacture & High In-demand make Medical Cannulas Attractive Choice for Manufacturers”

The healthcare industry is seeing an increase in the use of syringes and cannulas in all regions. Because these goods are easier to make than other medical equipment, there is a greater chance that more manufacturers will enter the market and profit handsomely.

The fact that the market is highly fragmented, with many regional and local firms, is also relevant. As a result, it is extremely competitive, posing a danger to current companies in the scene. As a result, leading players are always working on strategic developments and releasing new goods, which is a market driving force.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The Medical Cannula Market size is projected to grow from USD 229.5 million in 2024 to USD 447.0 million in 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 6.9% .

size is projected to grow from in 2024 to in 2034, reflecting a . Major drivers of growth include increasing healthcare access, technological advancements in medical devices, and the growing elderly population.

The demand for minimally invasive and patient-friendly cannula devices is set to rise, driving innovation in the market.

and cannula devices is set to rise, driving innovation in the market. Emerging markets will play a crucial role in shaping the future growth of the medical cannula market.

will play a crucial role in shaping the future growth of the medical cannula market. The market will benefit from increasing medical procedures requiring cannulas, such as intravenous therapy, blood sampling, and catheterization.



"The medical cannula market is on a strong growth trajectory, fueled by an aging population and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. Technological innovations and growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies will further accelerate market expansion. This market's future is bright, with significant opportunities for companies that invest in product development and geographical expansion." Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Country-wise Insights

The section below discusses the industry analysis for the medical cannula market in several nations. The report includes market demand analysis for important nations in numerous areas of the world, including North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The United States is expected to remain at the forefront in North America until 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 6.3% Canada 7.4% Germany 5.1% France 7.5% Italy 7.7% UK 7.3% Spain 8.1% China 6.7%









Medical Cannula Market Day by Day Opportunities:

Increased Global Healthcare Access: As healthcare services expand globally, particularly in developing nations, the market for medical cannulas is expected to see consistent growth. Increased access to healthcare services opens up more opportunities for the deployment of advanced cannula devices. Technological Advancements: The ongoing innovation in cannula designs—such as the development of safety mechanisms, improved sterility, and enhanced material properties—creates new opportunities for manufacturers to differentiate their products in a competitive market. Aging Population: With the global population aging, the demand for medical procedures requiring cannulas will rise, offering significant opportunities for growth in both surgical and non-surgical applications. Minimally Invasive Procedures: The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures will continue to fuel demand for advanced cannulas that enable easier and safer procedures with quicker recovery times for patients. Emerging Market Growth: Rising disposable income and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets such as India, China, and Latin America will open new opportunities for market players.



Component Insights:

IV Cannulas: The largest segment in the market, IV cannulas are crucial in the administration of fluids, medications, and blood products during surgeries and medical procedures. Surgical Cannulas: These are used for a variety of surgical procedures requiring precision and minimal patient trauma. Surgical cannulas are expected to experience substantial growth as the trend towards minimally invasive surgery continues to rise. Specialty Cannulas: Devices designed for specific procedures or patient needs (e.g., pediatric or geriatric cannulas) are gaining traction as healthcare becomes more personalized. Safety Cannulas: Innovations in safety mechanisms, such as retractable needles and protection shields, are expected to drive growth, as healthcare providers prioritize safety and infection prevention.

The demand for medical cannulas is influenced by their various applications and types. Based on the search results, here are the most in-demand types of medical cannulas:

1. Peripheral IV Cannulas

Description: These are the most common type of IV cannula, used primarily for short-term access to veins. They are typically used in emergency rooms, during surgeries, and for administering medications or fluids.

These are the most common type of IV cannula, used primarily for short-term access to veins. They are typically used in emergency rooms, during surgeries, and for administering medications or fluids. Applications: Fluid administration, blood transfusions, and contrast injections during imaging procedures.

2. Central Line IV Cannulas

Description: Designed for long-term use, these cannulas are inserted into larger veins (such as the jugular or subclavian) to provide access for extended treatments.

Designed for long-term use, these cannulas are inserted into larger veins (such as the jugular or subclavian) to provide access for extended treatments. Applications: Used for patients requiring long-term medication administration, such as those undergoing chemotherapy or requiring frequent blood draws.

3. Nasal Cannulas

Description: These are specialized cannulas used to deliver supplemental oxygen to patients with respiratory issues.

These are specialized cannulas used to deliver supplemental oxygen to patients with respiratory issues. Applications: Commonly used in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory disorders.

4. Neonatal Cannulas

Description: Specifically designed for infants, these cannulas are soft and flexible, making them suitable for high-flow oxygen therapy in newborns.

Specifically designed for infants, these cannulas are soft and flexible, making them suitable for high-flow oxygen therapy in newborns. Applications: Used primarily in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) for managing respiratory issues in premature infants.

5. Specialized Cannulas

Types Include: Yankauer Cannula: Used for suctioning fluids during surgeries. Berman Cannula: Often used in airway management. Frazier Cannula: Utilized in neurosurgery and other specialties where precise suctioning is required.



Competitive Landscape of the Medical Cannula Industry

The medical cannula industry is witnessing intense competition as companies adopt diverse strategies to strengthen their market position. A prominent approach used by market players is the development of innovative products with unique designs and enhanced functionality. By securing patents for these new products, companies can protect their intellectual property, giving them an exclusive right to commercialize the product. This strategy not only allows firms to recover their research and development costs but also enables them to generate significant profits during the patent protection period.

Another widely used strategy, particularly by well-established firms, is the acquisition of smaller companies with distinctive product portfolios. By acquiring such companies, larger firms can leverage their extensive production capabilities and global distribution networks to scale the acquired products worldwide, thereby generating substantial revenue growth. This consolidation strategy enables large corporations to expand their product offerings and maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Old Source: Medical Cannula Market to Reach a Valuation of USD 783.5 Mn By 2030: FMI

Recent Industry Developments in the Medical Cannula Market

November 2024 : ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. received marketing approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its SmartFlow Neuro Cannula. This device is designed for the intraputaminal administration of KEBILIDI™, a gene therapy developed by PTC Therapeutics, specifically targeting the treatment of aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency.

: ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. received marketing approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its SmartFlow Neuro Cannula. This device is designed for the intraputaminal administration of KEBILIDI™, a gene therapy developed by PTC Therapeutics, specifically targeting the treatment of aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency. January 2023 : Inspira Technologies was granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its innovative dual-lumen cannula device. This cutting-edge respiratory support technology offers advanced solutions for respiratory management, providing a competitive edge in the market.

: Inspira Technologies was granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its innovative dual-lumen cannula device. This cutting-edge respiratory support technology offers advanced solutions for respiratory management, providing a competitive edge in the market. February 2022: Gilde Healthcare’s Private Equity Fund, a well-known healthcare investor, acquired Europin, a leading manufacturer specializing in customized pen cannulas and lancet needles for diabetic care. This strategic acquisition enabled Gilde Healthcare to strengthen its foothold in the diabetic device sector and diversify its medical cannula product offerings.



Key Players of the Medical Cannula Industry

AdvaCare Pharma® Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd JCM MED Teleflex Incorporated ResMed Inc Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited Polymedicure B. Braun SE Salter Labs ICU Medical, Inc. Others



Medical Cannula Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the industry is segmented into guedel, yankauer, berman, frazier, spackmann, barron, novak, poole, robertazzi, bellucci, brackman, karman, and others

By Medical Procedure:

In terms of medical procedure, the industry is bifurcated Vascular Access, Surgery, Intubation, Lipofilling, Suction, Irrigation, Biopsy, Insufflation, Hysterography, Insemination, and Cardioplegia.

By Size:

In terms of size, the industry is segmented into 14G, 16G, 18G, 20G, 22G, 24G, and 26G

By Material:

In terms of Material, the industry is bifurcated into Latex, Latex-Free, and Neoprene.

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Clinics, and Other

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa have been covered in the report.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für medizinische Kanülen wird zwischen 2024 und 2034 voraussichtlich ein beträchtliches Wachstum verzeichnen. Die erwartete Marktgröße wird bis 2034 447,0 Millionen USD erreichen , gegenüber 229,5 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024. Diese Wachstumskurve entspricht einer bemerkenswerten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 6,9 %. Da die Gesundheitsbranche weiterhin innovativ ist, wird die Nachfrage nach medizinischen Kanülen, die Schlüsselkomponenten für verschiedene medizinische Verfahren sind, steigen, was sowohl auf die alternde Weltbevölkerung als auch auf die zunehmende Verbreitung chronischer Krankheiten zurückzuführen ist.

Medizinische Kanülen spielen eine wesentliche Rolle bei Verfahren wie intravenöser (IV) Therapie, Blutentnahme und Katheterisierung. Diese Geräte sind darauf ausgelegt, die Beschwerden des Patienten zu minimieren und die klinischen Ergebnisse zu verbessern. Dies sind Faktoren, die wesentlich zu ihrer zunehmenden Verbreitung in Krankenhäusern, Kliniken und chirurgischen Zentren beitragen. Auch technologische Fortschritte wie die Entwicklung flexiblerer, steriler und patientenfreundlicherer Kanülen dürften das Marktwachstum fördern.

Das Wachstum des Marktes wird durch Verbesserungen der medizinischen Infrastruktur weiter vorangetrieben, insbesondere in Schwellenländern, in denen die Gesundheitsausgaben steigen. Da diese Regionen moderne Gesundheitslösungen einsetzen , wird die Nachfrage nach medizinischen Kanülen sowohl für Wahl- als auch für Notfalleingriffe wahrscheinlich steigen. Darüber hinaus wird die zunehmende Vorliebe für minimalinvasive Eingriffe voraussichtlich die Nachfrage nach Kanülen ankurbeln, die für höhere Präzision und weniger Trauma beim Einführen ausgelegt sind.

Der Anstieg chronischer Krankheiten und die Entwicklung hin zu einer effizienteren Gesundheitsversorgung werden zu den wichtigsten Faktoren gehören, die zur Expansion des Marktes für medizinische Kanülen beitragen. Da immer mehr Gesundheitsdienstleister fortschrittliche Technologien einsetzen, um komplexe Behandlungen zu unterstützen und die Patientenversorgung zu verbessern, ist der Markt für diese wichtigen Geräte im nächsten Jahrzehnt auf weiteres Wachstum eingestellt.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie :

Der Markt für medizinische Kanülen soll voraussichtlich von 229,5 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf 447,0 Millionen USD im Jahr 2034 wachsen, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,9 % entspricht .

soll voraussichtlich von im Jahr 2024 auf im Jahr 2034 wachsen, was einer entspricht . Zu den wichtigsten Wachstumstreibern zählen ein verbesserter Zugang zur Gesundheitsversorgung, technologische Fortschritte bei medizinischen Geräten und die wachsende ältere Bevölkerung.

Die Nachfrage nach minimalinvasiven und patientenfreundlichen Kanülengeräten wird steigen und Innovationen auf dem Markt vorantreiben.

und Kanülengeräten wird steigen und Innovationen auf dem Markt vorantreiben. Schwellenmärkte werden bei der Gestaltung des zukünftigen Wachstums des Marktes für medizinische Kanülen eine entscheidende Rolle spielen.

werden bei der Gestaltung des zukünftigen Wachstums des Marktes für medizinische Kanülen eine entscheidende Rolle spielen. Der Markt wird von der Zunahme medizinischer Verfahren profitieren, die Kanülen erfordern, wie etwa intravenöse Therapien, Blutentnahmen und Katheterisierungen.



"Der Markt für medizinische Kanülen befindet sich auf einem starken Wachstumskurs, angetrieben durch eine alternde Bevölkerung und eine steigende Nachfrage nach minimalinvasiven Eingriffen. Technologische Innovationen und eine wachsende Gesundheitsinfrastruktur in Schwellenländern werden die Marktexpansion weiter beschleunigen. Die Zukunft dieses Marktes ist rosig und bietet erhebliche Chancen für Unternehmen, die in Produktentwicklung und geografische Expansion investieren", sagtSabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Tägliche Chancen auf dem Markt für medizinische Kanülen:

Verbesserter globaler Zugang zur Gesundheitsversorgung : Da die Gesundheitsversorgung weltweit, insbesondere in Entwicklungsländern, expandiert, wird erwartet, dass der Markt für medizinische Kanülen stetig wächst. Ein verbesserter Zugang zu Gesundheitsdienstleistungen eröffnet mehr Möglichkeiten für den Einsatz fortschrittlicher Kanülengeräte. Technologischer Fortschritt : Die fortlaufenden Innovationen im Kanülendesign – beispielsweise die Entwicklung von Sicherheitsmechanismen, verbesserter Sterilität und verbesserten Materialeigenschaften – schaffen für Hersteller neue Möglichkeiten, ihre Produkte auf einem wettbewerbsintensiven Markt von der Konkurrenz abzuheben. Alternde Bevölkerung : Mit der Alterung der Weltbevölkerung wird die Nachfrage nach medizinischen Verfahren, für die Kanülen erforderlich sind, steigen, was erhebliche Wachstumschancen sowohl bei chirurgischen als auch bei nicht-chirurgischen Anwendungen bietet. Minimalinvasive Eingriffe : Die zunehmende Präferenz für minimalinvasive Eingriffe wird die Nachfrage nach modernen Kanülen weiter ankurbeln, die einfachere und sicherere Eingriffe sowie eine schnellere Genesung der Patienten ermöglichen. Wachstum in Schwellenmärkten : Steigende verfügbare Einkommen und eine verbesserte Gesundheitsinfrastruktur in Schwellenmärkten wie Indien, China und Lateinamerika werden den Marktakteuren neue Möglichkeiten eröffnen.



Einblicke in die Komponenten :

IV-Kanülen : IV-Kanülen stellen das größte Marktsegment dar und sind für die Verabreichung von Flüssigkeiten, Medikamenten und Blutprodukten bei Operationen und medizinischen Verfahren von entscheidender Bedeutung. Chirurgische Kanülen : Diese werden für eine Vielzahl chirurgischer Eingriffe verwendet, die Präzision und minimale Traumata für den Patienten erfordern. Chirurgische Kanülen werden voraussichtlich einen erheblichen Zuwachs erfahren, da der Trend zur minimalinvasiven Chirurgie weiter zunimmt. Spezialkanülen : Geräte, die für spezielle Verfahren oder Patientenbedürfnisse entwickelt wurden (z. B. Kanülen für Kinder oder Geriatrie), gewinnen mit der zunehmenden Personalisierung der Gesundheitsversorgung an Bedeutung. Sicherheitskanülen : Innovationen bei Sicherheitsmechanismen, wie zum Beispiel einziehbare Nadeln und Schutzschilde, dürften das Wachstum vorantreiben, da Gesundheitsdienstleister der Sicherheit und Infektionsprävention höchste Priorität einräumen.

Die Nachfrage nach medizinischen Kanülen wird durch ihre verschiedenen Anwendungen und Typen beeinflusst. Basierend auf den Suchergebnissen sind hier die am meisten nachgefragten Typen medizinischer Kanülen:

Periphere IV-Kanülen

Beschreibung : Dies ist der am häufigsten verwendete Typ von IV-Kanülen, der hauptsächlich für den kurzfristigen Zugang zu Venen verwendet wird. Sie werden typischerweise in Notaufnahmen, bei Operationen und zur Verabreichung von Medikamenten oder Flüssigkeiten verwendet.

Dies ist der am häufigsten verwendete Typ von IV-Kanülen, der hauptsächlich für den kurzfristigen Zugang zu Venen verwendet wird. Sie werden typischerweise in Notaufnahmen, bei Operationen und zur Verabreichung von Medikamenten oder Flüssigkeiten verwendet. Anwendungen : Flüssigkeitsverabreichung, Bluttransfusionen und Kontrastmittelinjektionen während bildgebender Verfahren.

Zentrale Venenkatheter-IV-Kanülen

Beschreibung : Diese Kanülen sind für den Langzeitgebrauch konzipiert und werden in größere Venen (wie die Jugularvene oder die Subclavia) eingeführt, um Zugang für längere Behandlungen zu schaffen.

Diese Kanülen sind für den Langzeitgebrauch konzipiert und werden in größere Venen (wie die Jugularvene oder die Subclavia) eingeführt, um Zugang für längere Behandlungen zu schaffen. Anwendungen : Wird für Patienten verwendet, die eine langfristige Medikamenteneinnahme benötigen, z. B. Patienten, die sich einer Chemotherapie unterziehen oder häufig Blut abnehmen müssen.

Nasenbrillen

Beschreibung : Dies sind spezielle Kanülen zur Verabreichung von zusätzlichem Sauerstoff an Patienten mit Atemproblemen.

Dies sind spezielle Kanülen zur Verabreichung von zusätzlichem Sauerstoff an Patienten mit Atemproblemen. Anwendungen : Wird häufig bei Patienten mit chronisch obstruktiver Lungenerkrankung (COPD) und anderen Atemwegserkrankungen verwendet.

Neonatale Kanülen

Beschreibung : Diese Kanülen wurden speziell für Säuglinge entwickelt. Sie sind weich und flexibel und eignen sich daher für die Hochfluss-Sauerstofftherapie bei Neugeborenen.

Diese Kanülen wurden speziell für Säuglinge entwickelt. Sie sind weich und flexibel und eignen sich daher für die Hochfluss-Sauerstofftherapie bei Neugeborenen. Anwendungen : Wird hauptsächlich auf Neugeborenen-Intensivstationen (NICUs) zur Behandlung von Atemproblemen bei Frühgeborenen verwendet.

Spezialkanülen

Zu den Typen gehören : Yankauer-Kanüle : Wird zum Absaugen von Flüssigkeiten während Operationen verwendet. Berman-Kanüle : Wird häufig zur Atemwegssicherung verwendet. Frazier-Kanüle : Wird in der Neurochirurgie und anderen Fachgebieten verwendet, in denen ein präzises Absaugen erforderlich ist.





Wettbewerbslandschaft der medizinischen Kanülenindustrie

Die Branche der medizinischen Kanülen ist einem intensiven Wettbewerb ausgesetzt, da die Unternehmen unterschiedliche Strategien verfolgen, um ihre Marktposition zu stärken. Ein beliebter Ansatz der Marktteilnehmer ist die Entwicklung innovativer Produkte mit einzigartigem Design und verbesserter Funktionalität. Durch die Sicherung von Patenten für diese neuen Produkte können Unternehmen ihr geistiges Eigentum schützen und erhalten das ausschließliche Recht, das Produkt zu vermarkten. Mit dieser Strategie können Unternehmen nicht nur ihre Forschungs- und Entwicklungskosten zurückgewinnen, sondern auch während der Patentschutzdauer erhebliche Gewinne erzielen.

Eine weitere weit verbreitete Strategie, insbesondere von etablierten Unternehmen, ist die Übernahme kleinerer Unternehmen mit ausgeprägten Produktportfolios. Durch die Übernahme solcher Unternehmen können größere Unternehmen ihre umfangreichen Produktionskapazitäten und globalen Vertriebsnetze nutzen, um die erworbenen Produkte weltweit zu vertreiben und so erhebliche Umsatzsteigerungen zu erzielen. Diese Konsolidierungsstrategie ermöglicht es großen Unternehmen, ihr Produktangebot zu erweitern und einen Wettbewerbsvorteil auf dem Markt zu behalten.



Aktuelle Branchenentwicklungen auf dem Markt für medizinische Kanülen

November 2024 : ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. erhielt von der US-amerikanischen Food and Drug Administration (FDA) die Marktzulassung für seine SmartFlow Neuro Cannula. Dieses Gerät ist für die intraputinäre Verabreichung von KEBILIDI™ konzipiert, einer von PTC Therapeutics entwickelten Gentherapie, die speziell auf die Behandlung des Mangels an aromatischer L-Aminosäure-Decarboxylase (AADC) abzielt.

: ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. erhielt von der US-amerikanischen Food and Drug Administration (FDA) die Marktzulassung für seine SmartFlow Neuro Cannula. Dieses Gerät ist für die intraputinäre Verabreichung von KEBILIDI™ konzipiert, einer von PTC Therapeutics entwickelten Gentherapie, die speziell auf die Behandlung des Mangels an aromatischer L-Aminosäure-Decarboxylase (AADC) abzielt. Januar 2023 : Inspira Technologies erhielt vom US-Patent- und Markenamt (USPTO) ein Patent für sein innovatives Doppellumen-Kanülengerät. Diese hochmoderne Atemunterstützungstechnologie bietet fortschrittliche Lösungen für das Atemmanagement und verschafft einen Wettbewerbsvorteil auf dem Markt.

: Inspira Technologies erhielt vom US-Patent- und Markenamt (USPTO) ein Patent für sein innovatives Doppellumen-Kanülengerät. Diese hochmoderne Atemunterstützungstechnologie bietet fortschrittliche Lösungen für das Atemmanagement und verschafft einen Wettbewerbsvorteil auf dem Markt. Februar 2022 : Der Private Equity Fund von Gilde Healthcare, ein bekannter Investor im Gesundheitswesen, hat Europin übernommen , einen führenden Hersteller, der auf kundenspezifische Penkanülen und Lanzettennadeln für die Diabetesbehandlung spezialisiert ist. Diese strategische Übernahme ermöglichte es Gilde Healthcare, seine Position im Bereich der Diabetesgeräte zu stärken und sein Produktangebot an medizinischen Kanülen zu diversifizieren.



Hauptakteure der medizinischen Kanülenindustrie

AdvaCare Pharma® Hindustan Spritzen & Medizinprodukte Ltd JCM MED Teleflex Incorporated ResMed Inc Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited Polymedizin B. Braun SE Salter Labs ICU Medical, Inc. Sonstiges



Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

