Green Hydrogen Industry Report 2024-2029, with Profiles of Leading Market Vendors, including ACWA Power, BP, ITM Power, Air Liquide and Bloom Energy

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Hydrogen: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Green hydrogen is also emerging as a key disruptor in bilateral energy relations as well as in international trade. Significant developments in the global hydrogen economy are likely to create considerable geopolitical as well as geoeconomic shifts, thereby leading to new interdependencies.
Hydrogen is heading toward a renewable energy revolution due to the massive growth potential held by green hydrogen for attaining climate neutrality. Green hydrogen has also been touted across various emission reduction plans at the UN Climate Conference as well as COP26, and as an effective means to decarbonize multiple sectors such as shipping, heavy industry, aviation, and others. Regional governments and industries have recognized hydrogen as a significant component of a net zero economy.
The production technologies associated with green hydrogen are observing a renewed wave of interest on account of broadening areas of application. Some of the emerging application areas of green hydrogen include power generation, refrigeration, heavy transportation, manufacturing processes in cement and steelmaking, fuel cells for electric vehicles, cleaning products, electricity grid stabilization, and green ammonia production.
The Green Hydrogen Market was valued at USD 5.2 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 38.1 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 48.7%.
In this report, the global market for green hydrogen is segmented by technology, power source, end-use industry and regional market analysis. The market size has been provided in value ($ Millions) and volume (kilotons). The report also analyzes competitive intelligence, which covers the market share of prominent companies based on their product offerings and revenues generated from the green hydrogen industry. It also provides details of market dynamics, emerging technologies and global developments in the industry.
The report covers hydrogen production from water electrolysis using renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. The report also covers the two prominent electrolyzer technologies: alkaline and PEM electrolysis.
The Report Includes
- 77 data tables and 63 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview of the global markets for green hydrogen
- Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by technology, power source, end user, and geographic region
- A look at the key market drivers and restraints that will shape the market for green hydrogen over the next five years (2024-2029)
- A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry
- Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews
- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments
- Profiles of the leading market vendors, including ACWA Power, BP, ITM Power, Air Liquide and Bloom Energy
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|177
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$38.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|48.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis: Green Hydrogen
- Production
- Storage
- Transportation
- Cost Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Unlocking the Potential of Fuel Cells
- Natural Gas Blending with Green Hydrogen: A Synergetic Approach
- Renewable Energy's Race to Cost Reduction
- Market Challenges
- Hydrogen Refueling Stations Face Headwinds
- High Investment Costs in Hydrogen Infrastructure Development
- Market Opportunities
- Harnessing Offshore Renewable Energy for Green Hydrogen
- Industry Shifts to Cleaner Fuels
- Maritime Industry's Path Towards Decarbonization
- Market Restraints
- Soaring Cost of Production and Maintenance
- Slow Acceptance of Hydrogen as a Transportation Fuel
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Increasing Number of Start-ups in Green Hydrogen Industry
- Use of Molecular Catalysts in Electrolyzers
- Polarization Curves
- High-Temperature Electrolyzers (HTEs)
- Hybrid Water Electrolyzers (HWE)
- CPV Solar Concentrator Technology with Electrolyzer
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Technology
- Alkaline Electrolysis
- PEM Electrolysis
- Market Analysis by Power Source
- Wind Energy
- Solar Energy
- Other Energy Sources
- Market Analysis by End-Use Industry
- Chemicals and Petrochemicals
- Mobility
- Power
- Other Industries
- Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Company Profiles
- ACWA Power
- AIR Liquide
- Bloom Energy
- BP
- Cummins
- Engie
- ITM Power
- Linde
- McPhy Eenergy
- NEL ASA
- Orsted
- Plug Power
- Siemens Energy
- Toshiba
- Uniper
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2wdu9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment