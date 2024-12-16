SOX & Internal Controls Update: 2-Day Online Conference (April 23-24, 2025) - Understand the Latest Regulatory/Best Practice Changes in Key Areas

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SOX & Internal Controls Update 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
SOX and Internal Control best practices continue to evolve. Led by national accounting firm technical experts and complemented by industry panellists, the program includes a combination of lectures and interactive discussions for a deeper understanding of the topics.
Learning Objectives:
- Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas
- How to optimize your ICFR efforts: technology considerations
- How will ESG impact your SOX compliance
Certifications
- Earn up to 16 CPE Credits
Who Should Attend?
- CFOs (and their staff)
- Controllers
- VPs of Finance
- Financial Managers
- Internal Auditors
- Tax Accountants
- Treasury Staff
- Accountants in Industry
- Internal Control/SOX personnel
- Consultants
- Public Accountants
- Educators
Agenda
Day 1
8:45 - 10:55 - ICFR Lessons Learned and Best Practices
- Common challenges in the SOX program life cycle including risk assessment and control selection and design
- Controls related to significant unusual transactions
- Information Used in Controls (IUC) and the use of technology to modernize the SOX program
10:55 - 11:10 - Break
11:10 - 11:50 - SOX War Stories: Audit Failures
- Are audit failures the new normal?
- Trends and patterns
- Evaluate your auditor
- Methods that work
11:50 - 12:45 - Lunch Break
12:45 - 2:05 - Industry Panel Discussion
- Led by Moderator, Keith Kawashima from Protiviti - the industry panellists will share their experiences dealing with recent issues at their own organizations - this session will be driven by audience Q&A
2:05 - 2:15 - Break
2:15 - 3:30 - SOX Areas of Focus by the PCAOB
- Risk of Fraud
- Auditing and accounting risks
- Financial services specific considerations
- Broker-dealer specific considerations
- M&A, including de-SPAC transactions
- Digital assets
- Use of the work of other auditors
- Quality control (particularly talent retention and its impact on audit quality, and independence)
- Other areas of inspection (critical audit matters, cybersecurity, and use of data and technology in the audit)
3:30 - 3:40 - Break
3:40 - 5:00 - SOX Automation
- Good Starting Ideas and Use Cases for Your Organization
- Going from Ideation to Build to Monitoring
Day 2
8:45 - 10:05 - ITGC Demystified
- ITGC Scoping for SOX Compliance
- Basic Training Review: general scoping, risk process and control topics
- SOX Challenges in the Cloud
- New Trends: what we are seeing with our clients
10:05 - 10:15 - Break
10:15 - 11:35 - SOX FAQs
- Information Produced by Entity (IPE) - real-world examples
- Highlight critical parts of the 2023 PCAOB Spotlight Inspection Observations Related to Auditor Use of Data and Reports
11:35 - 11:45 - Break
11:45 - 12:55 - SEC Update
- SEC Leadership
- SEC Rulemaking Update
- Comment Letter Topics
- SEC Reporting Reminders
- Questions
- New Climate Disclosure
12:55 - 1:25 - Lunch
1:25 - 2:45 - ERM Leading Practices
- Overview
- ERM Building Blocks
- Hot Topics in ERM
- Roadmap
- Cases and Examples
2:45 - 2:55 - Break
2:55 - 4:20 - Third Party Risk Management
- Risk planning, due diligence and ongoing monitoring
- Mitigate third-party risks most impactful to your organization
- Practical examples and use cases
Speakers
- Victoria Nguyen Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Dylan Fahy Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Joe Walker PwC, Director
- Matt Solomon Deloitte, Senior Manager
- David Amaya Ernst & Young, Manager
- Chad Ware Protiviti, Director
- Cindy Williams Grant Thornton, Managing Director
- Hilary Cabodi Effectus Group, Managing Director
- Trey Slinkard Ernst & Young, Manager
- Richard Vida Effectus Group, Director
- Abe McClenny Moss Adams, IT Consulting Senior Manager
- Jeremiah Saunders BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services
- Industry Panelists from Google, Starbucks and Lucid Motors
- Keith Kawashima Protiviti, Managing Director
- Angela Barcelos CFGI, Partner
- Luke Wilson KPMG, Manager
- Debbie Biddle-Castillo KPMG, ESG, Internal Control and Risk Leader
