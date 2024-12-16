SOX & Internal Controls Update: 2-Day Online Conference (April 23-24, 2025) - Understand the Latest Regulatory/Best Practice Changes in Key Areas

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SOX & Internal Controls Update 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SOX and Internal Control best practices continue to evolve. Led by national accounting firm technical experts and complemented by industry panellists, the program includes a combination of lectures and interactive discussions for a deeper understanding of the topics.

Learning Objectives:

Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas

How to optimize your ICFR efforts: technology considerations

How will ESG impact your SOX compliance

Certifications

Earn up to 16 CPE Credits

Who Should Attend?

CFOs (and their staff)

Controllers

VPs of Finance

Financial Managers

Internal Auditors

Tax Accountants

Treasury Staff

Accountants in Industry

Internal Control/SOX personnel

Consultants

Public Accountants

Educators

Agenda

Day 1

8:45 - 10:55 - ICFR Lessons Learned and Best Practices

Common challenges in the SOX program life cycle including risk assessment and control selection and design

Controls related to significant unusual transactions

Information Used in Controls (IUC) and the use of technology to modernize the SOX program

10:55 - 11:10 - Break

11:10 - 11:50 - SOX War Stories: Audit Failures

Are audit failures the new normal?

Trends and patterns

Evaluate your auditor

Methods that work

11:50 - 12:45 - Lunch Break

12:45 - 2:05 - Industry Panel Discussion

Led by Moderator, Keith Kawashima from Protiviti - the industry panellists will share their experiences dealing with recent issues at their own organizations - this session will be driven by audience Q&A

2:05 - 2:15 - Break

2:15 - 3:30 - SOX Areas of Focus by the PCAOB

Risk of Fraud

Auditing and accounting risks

Financial services specific considerations

Broker-dealer specific considerations

M&A, including de-SPAC transactions

Digital assets

Use of the work of other auditors

Quality control (particularly talent retention and its impact on audit quality, and independence)

Other areas of inspection (critical audit matters, cybersecurity, and use of data and technology in the audit)

3:30 - 3:40 - Break

3:40 - 5:00 - SOX Automation

Good Starting Ideas and Use Cases for Your Organization

Going from Ideation to Build to Monitoring

Day 2

8:45 - 10:05 - ITGC Demystified

ITGC Scoping for SOX Compliance

Basic Training Review: general scoping, risk process and control topics

SOX Challenges in the Cloud

New Trends: what we are seeing with our clients

10:05 - 10:15 - Break

10:15 - 11:35 - SOX FAQs

Information Produced by Entity (IPE) - real-world examples

Highlight critical parts of the 2023 PCAOB Spotlight Inspection Observations Related to Auditor Use of Data and Reports

11:35 - 11:45 - Break

11:45 - 12:55 - SEC Update

SEC Leadership

SEC Rulemaking Update

Comment Letter Topics

SEC Reporting Reminders

Questions

New Climate Disclosure

12:55 - 1:25 - Lunch

1:25 - 2:45 - ERM Leading Practices

Overview

ERM Building Blocks

Hot Topics in ERM

Roadmap

Cases and Examples

2:45 - 2:55 - Break

2:55 - 4:20 - Third Party Risk Management

Risk planning, due diligence and ongoing monitoring

Mitigate third-party risks most impactful to your organization

Practical examples and use cases

Speakers

Victoria Nguyen Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager Dylan Fahy Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager Joe Walker PwC, Director

PwC, Director Matt Solomon Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager David Amaya Ernst & Young, Manager

Ernst & Young, Manager Chad Ware Protiviti, Director

Protiviti, Director Cindy Williams Grant Thornton, Managing Director

Grant Thornton, Managing Director Hilary Cabodi Effectus Group, Managing Director

Effectus Group, Managing Director Trey Slinkard Ernst & Young, Manager

Ernst & Young, Manager Richard Vida Effectus Group, Director

Effectus Group, Director Abe McClenny Moss Adams, IT Consulting Senior Manager

Moss Adams, IT Consulting Senior Manager Jeremiah Saunders BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services

BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services Industry Panelists from Google, Starbucks and Lucid Motors

Keith Kawashima Protiviti, Managing Director

Protiviti, Managing Director Angela Barcelos CFGI, Partner

CFGI, Partner Luke Wilson KPMG, Manager

KPMG, Manager Debbie Biddle-Castillo KPMG, ESG, Internal Control and Risk Leader

