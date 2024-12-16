Global Diatomite Market is Set to Reach US$ 3.16 Billion with Growing at a 5.3% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new industry report by Fact.MR, turnover in the global Diatomite Market is projected to be US$ 1.89 billion in 2024 and thereafter advance at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034. Primary factor driving diatomite sales is rising application in the agricultural sector due to its ability to protect crops from climate changes and aid in moisture conservation.

Usage of diatomite as a natural pesticide, soil conditioner, and insecticide is increasing in the agricultural sector due to its many advantages. Diatomite enhances soil structure, which benefits soil aeration, drainage, and nutrient retention.

These factors help in better plant development and higher agricultural yield. Its natural insecticidal qualities efficiently manage pests and infections by providing farmers with an environment-friendly substitute for synthetic pesticides. Moreover, its capacity to hold onto moisture helps lessen the effects of drought and save water usage in agricultural areas.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global market for diatomite is projected to reach US$ 3.16 billion by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. East Asia is anticipated to hold 25.6% of the global market share by 2034.

of the global market share by 2034. China is a leading player in the East Asia region and is projected to account for 57% market share in 2024.

market share in 2024. Based on product type, sales of flux calcined are estimated to reach at 1.47 billion by 2034.

by 2034. The North American market is forecasted to generate revenue worth US$ 518.2 million by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. The market in the United States is estimated to generate revenue of 407.3 million by 2034.

by 2034. The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% through 2034.



“Diatomite is a widely demanded material in the filtration, agricultural, and industrial sectors because of its unique features, which include high porosity and absorbency,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Diatomite Market:

Key industry participants like Eagle-Picher Industries Inc.; Celite Corp.; Hayashi-Kasei; Chemviron; EP Minerals; Moltan Co; Grefco Minerals, Inc; U.S. SILICA; Showa Chemical Industry; Grefco Minerals, Inc.; Imerys; Fineton Industrial Minerals Limited; Dicalite Management Group; Jilin Yuantong Mineral etc. are driving the diatomite industry.

Flux Calcined Diatomaceous Earth Gaining Attention

Based on diatomite product types, flux calcined holds a significant market share and its sales are rising faster than other products such as nature and calcinated diatomite. Processing diatomaceous earth yields a substance known as flux calcined diatomite. Diatomaceous earth is a naturally occurring sedimentary rock composed of the fossilized remains of tiny aquatic organisms known as diatoms. During the calcination process, the product is heated to high temperatures, which modifies its chemical and physical properties.

This makes the material very porous, low-density, and absorbent. A wide variety of industrial processes employ flux calcined, including better filtering agents, insulation, and absorbents, as well as paints, coatings, and plastics. Due to the numerous advantages of flux calcined, its use is rising across regions.

Diatomite Industry News:

In May 2024, Sunrise Resources finalized an agreement to sell 29 mining claims located in the Crow Springs area of Nevada, which are exclusively focused on diatomite, to Dicalite Management Group.



More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the diatomite market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (natural, calcined, flux calcined) and application (filter aids, fillers, absorbents, agriculture, construction materials, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

