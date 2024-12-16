|Series
|RIKV 25 0319
|RIKV 25 0716
|Settlement Date
|12/18/2024
|12/18/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|13,650
|20,900
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.909
|/
|8.449
|95.380
|/
|8.304
|Total Number of Bids Received
|11
|24
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|29,350
|27,650
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|6
|19
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|6
|19
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.909
|/
|8.449
|95.380
|/
|8.304
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.972
|/
|8.189
|95.595
|/
|7.899
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.909
|/
|8.449
|95.380
|/
|8.304
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.923
|/
|8.391
|95.452
|/
|8.168
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.972
|/
|8.189
|95.595
|/
|7.899
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.841
|/
|8.730
|95.223
|/
|8.600
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.883
|/
|8.556
|95.402
|/
|8.262
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.15
|1.32
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0319 - RIKV 25 0716
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management