Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0319 - RIKV 25 0716

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 25 0319RIKV 25 0716
Settlement Date 12/18/202412/18/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 13,65020,900
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.909/8.44995.380/8.304
Total Number of Bids Received 1124
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 29,35027,650
Total Number of Successful Bids 619
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 619
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.909/8.44995.380/8.304
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.972/8.18995.595/7.899
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.909/8.44995.380/8.304
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.923/8.39195.452/8.168
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.972/8.18995.595/7.899
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.841/8.73095.223/8.600
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.883/8.55695.402/8.262
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.151.32