Best 5G Phone Plans (Dec 2024): Total Wireless Awarded Top 5G Phone Holiday Offer by Consumer365

As 5G networks continue to transform connectivity, the demand for reliable, high-speed phone plans has surged. Offering faster download speeds, reduced latency, and broader coverage, 5G technology enables users to seamlessly engage in data-intensive tasks such as streaming, gaming, and remote work. Amid this growing trend, Total Wireless has been recognized by Consumer365 for delivering exceptional value with its 5G phone plans.

Best 5G Phone Plan

Total Wireless, known for its straightforward pricing and no-contract flexibility, leverages Verizon’s robust 5G infrastructure to provide comprehensive network coverage and consistent performance. Its range of plans is tailored to meet diverse consumer needs, combining affordability with cutting-edge connectivity.

Total Wireless offers a range of 5G plans designed to cater to different usage patterns.

The Total 5G Unlimited Plan, priced at $60 per line, provides unlimited data, talk, and text with no high-speed data cap, access to Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G speeds, and a 15GB mobile hotspot allowance. It is ideal for those with high data demands or multi-device usage. Meanwhile, the Total 5G+ Unlimited Plan adds unlimited hotspot access for seamless connectivity, making it perfect for remote workers and heavy streamers. Starting at $50 per line, this plan also supports international roaming in 15+ countries, ensuring global usability.

On the other hand, the Base 5G Unlimited Plan offers unlimited data and a 5GB mobile hotspot for $40 per line, providing a cost-effective option for lighter users. All plans include free calling to 85+ destinations, texting to 200+ destinations, and roaming in Canada and Mexico, underscoring Total Wireless’s global reach and versatility.

This holiday season, Total Wireless is making the transition to 5G even more rewarding with limited-time offers designed to deliver exceptional value. Customers bringing their own phones can enjoy a 50% discount on their first plan, providing a cost-effective way to experience Total Wireless’s 5G network. In addition, those switching providers can receive up to four free 5G phones as part of their plan, easing the move to Total Wireless while ensuring seamless connectivity.

The Broader Impact of 5G Connectivity

5G technology is helping consumers and businesses interact with the digital world. With download and upload speeds up to 12 times faster than 4G LTE*, Total Wireless harnesses the power of 5G to enable seamless access to data-intensive applications, from remote work to streaming and gaming.

As 5G adoption continues to expand, Total Wireless remains at the forefront, offering affordable and flexible solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. Recognized by Consumer365 for its outstanding holiday offer, Total Wireless underscores the value of innovation and customer-centric service in today’s competitive telecom industry.

About Total Wireless

Total Wireless, a no-contract wireless provider powered by Verizon's 5G network, is committed to redefining prepaid wireless with affordable, high-quality plans. Offering unlimited data, access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, price guarantees for five years (including taxes and fees), and select free 5G phones with qualifying plans, Total Wireless delivers exceptional value and convenience.

Learn more at TotalWireless.com or visit one of its exclusive storefronts nationwide.

*Disclaimer: 12x faster based on analysis by Verizon of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data for Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband median download speeds vs U.S. 4G LTE median download speeds of all other providers, Q1-Q2 2024.







