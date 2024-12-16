Scale New Heights, Win 30 BTC at CoinW Mission X: Peak Challenge Trading Competition

Dubai,UAE , Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is scaling new heights with its rebranding initiative: Mission X. This bold transformation is marked by the addition of two global ambassadors: football legend Andrea Pirlo and record-breaking Swiss mountaineer Nicolas Hojac. Together, they embody CoinW’s vision of precision, ambition, and unwavering trust.

To celebrate this monumental rebranding, CoinW is hosting the Mission X: Peak Challenge, a month-long trading competition running from December 16, 2024, to January 15, 2025, with an extraordinary 30 BTC prize pool. This global event invites participants to compete in three sub-events based on trading volume, futures trading performance, and Earn Product subscriptions.

The competition’s highlights include:

· “Reach the Peak”: Unlock rewards by achieving trading milestones, with top-tier traders vying for the Ultimate Summit reward of 10,000 USDT and a chance at a 1 BTC lucky draw.

Unlock rewards by achieving trading milestones, with top-tier traders vying for the Ultimate Summit reward of 10,000 USDT and a chance at a 1 BTC lucky draw. · “Battle for the Summit”: Dominate the leaderboard with futures trading returns, with 1 BTC for the top-ranked trader and prizes for the top 300.

Dominate the leaderboard with futures trading returns, with 1 BTC for the top-ranked trader and prizes for the top 300. · “Summit Explorer”: Earn up to 12% APY and exclusive airdrop rewards through CoinW’s Earn Products.

With Mission X, participants can now trade on an upgraded, sleek platform, with reduced futures maker fees of just 0.01%, and the launch of its enhanced mobile app.

CoinW’s rebrand isn’t just about a new look—it’s about providing a superior trading experience while offering comprehensive support to its users. With partnerships with Pirlo and Hojac, the exchange reaffirms its dedication to safeguarding user assets and inspiring traders worldwide to ascend to new heights.

Ultimately, the Mission X initiative is an extension of CoinW’s core brand promise of being “Your Trusted Crypto Ally.”

For details, visit the official Mission X: Peak Challenge page：https://www.coinw.com/event/mission-x and start climbing today.

About CoinW

CoinW is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to providing secure, innovative, and user-friendly trading solutions. With seven years of industry experience, CoinW continues to push the boundaries of digital asset trading.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.