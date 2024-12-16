Growth Trends in the Furniture Logistics Market, 2024-2028: Growing Popularity of Modular Furniture and Customized Designs

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furniture Logistics Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The furniture logistics market is forecasted to grow by USD 45.2 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. The report on the furniture logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for furniture from residential and commercial sectors, rising disposable income of consumers in developing countries, and growing popularity of modular furniture and customized designs.



The furniture logistics market is segmented as below:

By Type

Transportation

Warehousing and distribution

By End-user

Furniture factory

Furniture distributor

By Region

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising usage of advanced technology to optimize supply chain management in furniture logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the furniture logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, rising popularity of furniture sales on e-commerce platforms and increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable furniture will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the furniture logistics market covers the following areas:

Furniture logistics market sizing

Furniture logistics market forecast

Furniture logistics market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading furniture logistics market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wbpz6

