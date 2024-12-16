Aktia Bank Plc

Press Release

16 December 2024 at 2.15 p.m.

Aktia lowers its prime rate to 2.00 per cent as of 13 January 2025

Aktia Bank lowers its prime rate by 0.50 percentage points from 2.50 per cent to 2.00 per cent. The new prime rate will apply from 13 January 2025. The change is due to the decline of market rates.

