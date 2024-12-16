Aktia Bank Plc
Press Release
16 December 2024 at 2.15 p.m.
Aktia lowers its prime rate to 2.00 per cent as of 13 January 2025
Aktia Bank lowers its prime rate by 0.50 percentage points from 2.50 per cent to 2.00 per cent. The new prime rate will apply from 13 January 2025. The change is due to the decline of market rates.
Timo Ruotsalainen, Head of Treasury, tel. +358 10 247 7211
