Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market Set for 28.0% CAGR Growth, Projected to Hit $90.97 Billion by 2034 |PMR

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market size was USD 7.70 billion in 2024, estimated at USD 9.85 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 90.97 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 28.0% from 2025 to 2034.

What is Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment?

The premiere line of treatment for NAFLD and NASH is weight loss, executed through a merger of calorie decrease, exercise, and wholesome consumption. Weight loss can reduce fat and inflammation in the liver. Mislaying just 3 to 5 percent of body weight can decrease fat in the liver, and mislaying 7 percent can reduce inflammation as well. If one is overweight and obese, doctors normally suggest one moderately lose 7 to 10 percent of body weight over a period of one year. Speedy weight loss through fasting is not endorsed as it can make NAFLD worse.

Key Takeaways from Report

The market is expected to exhibit at a CAGR of 28.0%.

The market for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment is expanding due to the growing escalation in the existence of obesity.

The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market analysis is primarily based on drug, disease stage, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the drug, the vitamin E and pioglitazone segment dominated the market.

North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growing Aging Population: The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market is expanding due to the growing aging population globally, increasing the cases of NASH-connected liver illness with older adults at elevated probability for situations such as diabetes and hypertension connected to NASH. As per the World Health Organization, from 2015 to 2050, the percentage of the worldwide population aged 60 and above is expected to roughly double from 12% to 22%, underscoring crucial insinuations for social, economic, and healthcare sectors.

Growing Existence of Type 2 Diabetes: Insulin aversion, a normal attribute in diabetes, causes fat increase in the liver, establishing the phase for liver soreness and fibrosis linked with NASH. The International Diabetes Federation registered that 537 million persons were suffering from diabetes globally in 2021. Estimates expect the aggregate will surge to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045, underscoring a pressing requirement for productive public health schemes.

Trends and Opportunities

Growing Funding by Governments: Governments and health firms are boosting endeavors to confront liver illnesses involving NASH through public health crusades, research funding, and improved eruption for diagnostic instruments. This concentration is pushing greater identification of NASH as a notable and growing health worry, suggesting that the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market is expanding.

Progressions in Diagnostic Methodologies: Progressions in diagnostic methodologies are improving the premature noticing of NASH a crucial element for productive cure. The advancement of noninvasive instruments such as elastography and biomarkers has enhanced diagnostic preciseness, pushing the demand for the market.

Competitive Analysis

The aggressive topography of the market is portrayed by a zestful and developing ambiance, with many critical contenders spearheading the path of drug advancement and treatment invention. Spearheading pharmaceutical firms involving Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, and Novo Nordisk, are at the vanguard of diligently included in clinical trials and instigating therapies.

Major players operating in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market are:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Inventiva

AbbVie Inc.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Madrigal)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

The Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Regional Insights

North America: The region held the largest market share due to the elevated existence of probability elements such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome, which are prominent donors to the surge in NASH cases.

Asia Pacific: The growing consciousness of NASH and its difficulties, together with enhanced healthcare framework and augmenting admission to progressive treatment alternatives, are expected to drive the Asia Pacific non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market Segmentation

By Drug Outlook

Vitamin E and Pioglitazone

Obeticholic Acid (OCA)

Lanifibranor

Semaglutide

Resmetirom

Aramchol

Cenicriviroc

Other Drugs

By Disease Stage Outlook

NASH Stage F0

NASH Stage F1

NASH Stage F2

NASH Stage F3

NASH Stage F4

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail and Specialty Pharmacies

Other Pharmacies

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



