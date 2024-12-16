Xilio Therapeutics Appoints Caroline Hensley as Chief Legal Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced the appointment of Caroline (Holda) Hensley as chief legal officer.

“Caroline is an accomplished lawyer and biotechnology executive who brings a wealth of experience advising public life science companies across all stages of development and commercialization,” said René Russo, Pharm.D., president and chief executive officer of Xilio. “Her expertise and strategic insights make her a tremendous addition to our executive team, and we are excited to have her onboard.”

Ms. Hensley most recently served as senior vice president, assistant general counsel and chief compliance officer at Seres Therapeutics, Inc., where she oversaw all corporate legal and compliance matters, including capital markets and licensing transactions, clinical development and commercial launch activities, partnership/collaboration management, and FDA and healthcare regulatory compliance matters. Previously, Ms. Hensley was a corporate associate in the Boston office of Latham & Watkins, where she represented public and private companies in biotechnology and other industries across a range of capital markets and strategic transactions throughout their lifecycle. She received her B.A. in economics from the University of Texas at Austin and her J.D. from the Boston University School of Law.

“I am thrilled to join the Xilio team at this pivotal moment in the company's growth and look forward to helping to advance Xilio’s promising pipeline of novel, tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies,” said Ms. Hensley.

