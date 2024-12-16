Newest Release of Quark Publishing Platform NextGen Features Out-of-the-box AI Capabilities and Wider Creative Design Choices that Result in Enterprise Content Strategy Success

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quark Software, the global provider of AI-powered content automation, intelligence and design software, today announced the newest release of Quark Publishing Platform (QPP) NextGen, its cloud-based CCMS platform that helps enterprises automate the production of their highly regulated or complex documentation, so they can approve and publish it faster, and stay compliant.

QPP NextGen v4.2 now includes Out-of-the-Box (OOTB) AI capabilities, powered by Microsoft Azure’s OpenAI, that allow content teams without their own services to access and benefit from AI for the first time. These OOTB capabilities are in addition to Quark’s current Bring Your Own AI (BYOAI) capability which supports enterprises who may be more mature in their AI strategy and prefer to connect their own AI applications and services.

Teams now gain content creation and workflow advantages that optimize productivity processes and ensure enterprise content strategy objectives are met. Content teams can instantly create their own AI ecosystem either through the AI OOTB option or plug into their existing AI models with the highest level of security. Existing customers today can access a free trial of QPP NextGen’s AI OOTB capabilities.

Additionally, new integration with Adobe InDesign, alongside QuarkXPress, gives content teams a broader artwork ecosystem to choose from while managing document artwork templates within QPP NextGen’s content automation workflows.

“The investments we make in QPP NextGen are made through the lens of customers and designed to make it simple for enterprise content teams to enhance productivity, work better-together on content collaboration, and effectively publish market-winning content,” said Richard Worrell, Senior Product Manager, Enterprise at Quark. “With the newest release of QPP NextGen, we are giving content teams easy access to tap the benefits of AI and integrate Adobe InDesign -based creative workflows to really revolutionize how teams work together, and deliver content that impacts their target audience.”

New features and benefits available in QPP NextGen v4.2 include:

Out of the Box (OOTB) AI– Content teams have access to a transformational suite of AI capabilities powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI and available OOTB in QPP NextGen. Teams have a fast, secure and intuitive option to benefit from the power of AI that automates content workflows, assists in word choice and translations and accelerates unstructured content discovery and conversion to support faster time to value. No AI expertise or AI in-house services is required.

Content teams have access to a transformational suite of AI capabilities powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI and available OOTB in QPP NextGen. Teams have a fast, secure and intuitive option to benefit from the power of AI that automates content workflows, assists in word choice and translations and accelerates unstructured content discovery and conversion to support faster time to value. No AI expertise or AI in-house services is required. Bring Your Own AI (BYOAI) - For organizations that have their own AI services or models, content teams can continue to leverage the AI services they are already familiar with and plug into QPP NextGen.

For organizations that have their own AI services or models, content teams can continue to leverage the AI services they are already familiar with and plug into QPP NextGen. Extra Layer of Security – Quark’s OOTB AI capabilities is secured by Microsoft hosting services and includes an extra level of security. Enhanced AI governance gives enterprise teams the power to control roles and permissions, all on top of Quark’s enterprise grade security features.

– Quark’s OOTB AI capabilities is secured by Microsoft hosting services and includes an extra level of security. Enhanced AI governance gives enterprise teams the power to control roles and permissions, all on top of Quark’s enterprise grade security features. Wider Artwork Ecosystem to Choose From – Alongside QuarkXPress page layout and desktop publishing software, creative teams that are committed to Adobe InDesign can continue to use it as their product of choice. It eliminates extra time spent exporting and reformatting templates between InDesign and QuarkXPress applications to reduce bottlenecks, increase productivity and accelerate teams' content delivery to market.

– Alongside QuarkXPress page layout and desktop publishing software, creative teams that are committed to Adobe InDesign can continue to use it as their product of choice. It eliminates extra time spent exporting and reformatting templates between InDesign and QuarkXPress applications to reduce bottlenecks, increase productivity and accelerate teams' content delivery to market. Empowered Role -Based Working – Personalized homepage layouts can be configured to include widgets that reflect a user’s key roles and responsibilities to streamline key functionalities and workflows to accelerate content delivery.



Content plays a direct role in business growth, motivating enterprises to find ways to modernize their content operations and knowledge management infrastructure, particularly with AI, to support business objectives, the needs of customers, and ability to win in their market. Fortunately, organizations understand how Component Content Management System (CCMS) software can simplify enterprise content complexities and are making the necessary investments to address their most pressing use cases.

Read results of a global survey revealing perspectives on enterprise content lifecycle management and the role a component content management system (CCMS) plays in addressing content challenges – including, for the first time, data related to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Quark has taken its 40+ years of content complexity understanding and infused it into Quark Publishing Platform (QPP) NextGen, automating every complex enterprise content management process so highly regulated organizations can achieve their most important objectives – from digital transformation and customer satisfaction to regulatory compliance and revenue growth. Deep investments in AI give enterprises the opportunity to transform key areas including taxonomy management, structured content authoring, natural language search & discovery, content aggregation, and content intelligence, with the power to take a self-service approach to converting unstructured PDF and Microsoft Word content into structured reusable components to support faster time to value.

Additional Resources:

About Quark Software, Inc.

Quark knows content. The company revolutionized desktop publishing and today provides content automation, intelligence and design software for end-to-end content lifecycle management. Customers worldwide rely on Quark to modernize their content ecosystems so they can automate omnichannel publishing of mission-critical documents, analyze production and engagement insights for the greatest return on their content investments, and create complex print and digital layouts. Quark is backed by Parallax Capital Partners and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with offices in the United Kingdom, Ireland and India. Quark. Brilliant content that works. For more information, visit www.quark.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Lisa Williams

Corporate Communications, Quark

lwilliams@quark.com

339.788.0067