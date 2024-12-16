Mindera Health™ Signs Network Provider Agreement with MultiPlan

Vista, CA, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Health, a leader in precision medicine for dermatological conditions, today announced their participation in MultiPlan’s national PPO networks. Effective immediately, health plan members who access MultiPlan’s PHCS and MultiPlan Networks have access to Mindera’s Vista, CA-based laboratory that performs its proprietary test Mind.Px™.

“Our vision is to realize the clinical and economic benefits of precision guided biologic class selection by enabling the broadest access to our testing for psoriasis patients and the providers that are charged with caring for them,” said Mindera CEO Ron Rocca. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a leader like MultiPlan whose networks touch so many lives and provide provider network solutions to so many employers and payers.”

In the United States, psoriasis affects more than three percent[i] of the population, leading to healthcare costs of more than $110 billion annually[ii]. Specialty drug spending for psoriasis is escalating at exponential rates, and biologics are often identified by payers, employers and pharmacy benefit managers as being in their top drug expenditures each year[iii]. Furthermore, successful patient responses to currently available biologic treatments are roughly 52 percent[iv], leading to trial-and-error patient treatments and increased healthcare costs.

About Mindera Health

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, next-generation sequencing, and machine learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA- and CAP-certified laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.

About Mind.Px™

Mind.Px is a predictive test that uses a dermal biomarker patch that allows for rapid and painless extraction of mRNA from skin, followed by transcriptomic analysis and machine learning-derived classifiers to provide actionable results for clinicians with >91 percent positive predictive value[v]. By matching the patient to the right drug class before treatment begins, a recent study used a budget impact model to predict the potential costs savings associated with Mind.Px and returned annual cost savings ranging from $5,138 to $13,141 per patient[vi].

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to bending the cost curve in healthcare by delivering transparency, fairness, and affordability to the US healthcare system. Our focus is on identifying medical savings, helping to lower out-of-pocket costs, and reducing or eliminating balance billing for healthcare consumers. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics, and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets customers’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based, data and decision science, and analytics-based services. MultiPlan delivers value to more than 700 healthcare payors, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

