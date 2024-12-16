Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or "Company") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that Richard J. Daly, President and CEO of Catalyst will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 13-16, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.

43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 10:30 am PST Webcast: Link

The webcast will be available under the Investors section on the Company's website at www.catalystpharma.com, and a replay will be available for at least 30 days.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPRX) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases. With a proven track record of bringing life-changing treatments to the market, we focus on in-licensing, commercializing, and developing innovative therapies. Guided by our deep commitment to patient care, we prioritize accessibility, ensuring patients receive the care they need through a comprehensive suite of support services designed to provide seamless access and ongoing assistance. Catalyst maintains a well-established U.S. presence while actively seeking to expand its global commercial footprint through strategic partnerships. Catalyst, headquartered in Coral Gables, FL., was recognized as one of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2023 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

