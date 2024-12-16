SEER AND ECO TADWEER SHOWCASE SIGNIFICANT ACHIEVEMENTS IN THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA WITH MULTIPLE BIOCHAR APPLICATIONS AND GROW STUDIES

SEER Celebrates Significant Achievements in the Green Riyadh Project in Saudi Arabia and Secures its Partnership Role as a Technology Provider Going Forward

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) (OTCQB: SENR), with its Saudi joint venture partner, Eco Tadweer, announces significant progress in the Green Riyadh project, (https://www.rcrc.gov.sa/en/projects/green-riyadh-project) in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030’s environmental goals and the Saudi & Middle East Green Initiatives.

Partnering with Biochar Now (www.biocharnow.com) (“BCN”) and having engaged Davey Tree Expert Company (www.davey.com ) (“Davey”), SEER and Eco Tadweer have successfully treated its first park in Riyadh and achieved remarkable results in their biochar enhanced tree growth study in the Kingdom.

“This is a milestone in SEER’s new global decarbonization and soil regeneration program,” said John Combs, SEER’s CEO. “SEER recently achieved its first enhanced soil and plant vitality application in a Riyadh Green city park through innovative biochar applications with BCN’s proprietary, high-carbon biochar product custom-designed for Saudi soils. Collaborative testing and studies are ongoing, and SEER and Eco Tadweer intend to leverage this initial success into long-term and profitable contracts in the Kingdom to generate 2025 revenue,” Combs continued.

“Working with SEER and a leading Saudi university, BCN has developed a proprietary, Ph adjusted biochar product for the specific Saudi soil conditions; a special Saudi char™ or sorts,” said James Gaspard, CEO of Biochar Now. “SEER and Davey are using this product for specialized soil amendment and mixing to take advantage of our high-content carbon benefits to enhance plant growth conditions for trees, turf and shrubs. They are using the Saudi char in soil mixes at studied ratios for maximum benefits in the Kingdom. We are very impressed with the testing methodologies developed by Davey and are extremely pleased with the results,” said Gaspard.

Testing Protocol

The joint venture project included several steps to measure the impact of the Saudi char on plant growth and water savings:

1. Measuring the direct impact of Saudi char on indigenous plants.

2. Evaluating the effect of Saudi char on seed germination and seedlings in nurseries.

3. Assessing the impact of Saudi char on cultivation in natural desert sites and soils.

4. Creating soil mixes for an experimental garden in the Green Riyadh program to identify and quantify specific benefits of the BCN Saudi char in the Saudi region.

Benefits for the sandy Saudi soil:

The “Saudi Char” has proven to be highly effective in improving the quality of sandy soils common in arid regions like Saudi Arabia. Its applications resulted in:

1. Improved Water Retention: Biochar significantly increases the water-holding capacity of sandy soils, reducing the need for frequent irrigation and helping plants survive longer without water. This results in significant water savings.

2. Enhanced Nutrient Retention: Biochar helps retain essential nutrients in the sandy soils, preventing them from leeching or being washed away by irrigation or rain, which makes them available to the plant for extended periods.

3. Improved Soil Structure: Adding biochar improves soil structure, increasing its porosity and aeration, which promotes root growth and overall plant health.

Water Conservation:

Biochar's ability to retain water and nutrients significantly reduces the need for frequent watering, which is particularly beneficial in water-scarce regions. This contributes to more sustainable water management practices and supports the health and growth of plants under arid conditions.

Partnership for a Green Future

“SEER and Eco Tadweer have made significant strides to becoming an integral part of the long-term and sustainable solutions needed to achieve the ambitious objectives set out in the various Saudi green programs. Our joint efforts include working with private farms, nurseries, and directly with the Green Riyadh Project. The bottom line is we have demonstrated higher growth and survival rates when compared to control groups, and the biochar-treated areas exhibited higher soil moisture retention, resulting in significant water savings and better nutrient availability,” said Combs.

“We are thrilled to see these tangible benefits of our efforts in the Green Riyadh project. Our partnership with Eco Tadweer, the Davey Institute, and BCN has been crucial in achieving these remarkable results. We look forward to expanding our initiatives and contributing to Saudi Arabia’s vision for a sustainable ecosystem and greener future, all for the benefit of our collective stakeholders and the planet. We are confident our collective efforts and success will translate to demonstrable income growth in 2025,” Combs concluded.

Areej Alturki, CEO of Eco Tadweer, emphasized that Saudi Arabia, while rich in oil, embraces its potential for a much greener and cleaner future for both the Kingdom and the planet. “Our mission is to achieve real, sustainable agriculture, clean air, and a pollution-free environment, living in harmony with nature while enhancing our Kingdom’s natural resources. We believe that by integrating SEER’s technologies and expertise, we can significantly contribute to these water-saving and decarbonization goals,” said Alturki. “We are excited to be working with SEER and its partners to create more sustainable agriculture and further our collective decarbonization objectives and carbon credit monetization programs while benefitting the Kingdom’s overall green initiatives,” Alturki continued.

Building on this initial success, SEER and Eco Tadweer are in discussions to partner with one of the GIGA projects in Saudi Arabia to replicate and expand their environmental solutions on a larger scale. This partnership will further establish Saudi Arabia as a leader in environmental sustainability and innovative land management practices and secure SEER’s role as a provider of environmental technology solutions.

Insured Smart Carbon Credits and Environmental Benefits

A significant benefit of this initiative is the generation of audited, fully insured carbon credits that can be traded with smart contracts and blockchain verification. This will result in verifiable carbon offsets and ensure recognition and rewards for the environmental benefits of SEER’s biochar applications in the Kingdom. Creating these high-value carbon credits will generate revenue for both SEER and its project partners. The entire decarbonization project reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and provides significant financial incentives for continued environmental stewardship that align with the broader goals of the Saudi Green Initiative and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

