DNA Sequencing Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 97.8 Bn by 2033, at 22.3% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

Global DNA Sequencing Market is forecasted to reach USD 16.0 billion by the end of 2024 and grow to USD 97.8 billion in 2033, with a CAGR of 22.3%.

DNA sequencing is a laboratory method that is used to provide the exact order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule, the building blocks that constitute DNA. In these building blocks, they include a sugar, a phosphate group, & a nitrogenous base. Determining the sequence of these bases is important for genetic purposes, evolutionary biology, and customized medicine among other biological and medical uses.

The process starts with the extraction of DNA from the cells of an organism, followed by amplification, such as by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) methods, to get enough material for analysis. This involves the fragmentation of DNA fragments that are labeled with tags or markers.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/dna-sequencing-market/request-sample/

The US DNA Sequencing Market

The US DNA Sequencing Market is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by the end of 2024 and grow substantially to an expected USD 38.8 billion market by 2033 at an anticipated CAGR of 20.9%.

The US DNA Sequencing Market is driven by its advanced research in genomics, oncology, and whole-genome studies. The broad adoption of DNA sequencing technology in the country includes a well-developed research and medical infrastructure, substantial funding, and a skilled workforce. It improves the research method for discovering new diagnostic and therapeutic technologies.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) continues to gain traction due to its high throughput, cost-effectiveness, & speed compared to traditional sequencing methods which allow detailed genomic analyses, including whole-genome sequencing, & targeted sequencing.

Important Insights

Market Growth : The global DNA Sequencing market is expected to reach USD 97.8 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%.

: The global is expected to reach by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of Product and Services Analysis : By 2024, consumables are projected to hold the largest revenue share at 50.2% within the product and services segment.

: By 2024, are projected to hold the largest revenue share at within the product and services segment. Technology Analysis : Next-generation sequencing is anticipated to represent the largest share of revenue at 89.2% based on technology by 2024.

: is anticipated to represent the largest share of revenue at based on technology by 2024. Workflow Analysis : Sequencing is expected to dominate the market, capturing the highest revenue share of 58.2% based on workflow by 2024.

: is expected to dominate the market, capturing the highest revenue share of based on workflow by 2024. Application Analysis : Oncology is forecasted to lead the market in applications, holding a substantial revenue share of 28.1% in 2024.

: is forecasted to lead the market in applications, holding a substantial revenue share of in 2024. End User Analysis : Academic research is predicted to be the dominant end user, with a significant market share of 52.5% in 2024 .

: is predicted to be the dominant end user, with a significant market share of in 2024 Regional Analysis: North America is predicted to dominate the global DNA sequencing market with a revenue share of 52.2% in 2024.

Latest Trends

Growing Applications in Healthcare: Expanding uses of DNA sequencing in oncology, genetic disorders, and personalized medicine enhance patient care through tailored treatments and risk predictions.

Expanding uses of DNA sequencing in oncology, genetic disorders, and personalized medicine enhance patient care through tailored treatments and risk predictions. Increased Adoption of Bioinformatics: The rising need for bioinformatics tools and software is crucial for analyzing and interpreting vast genomic datasets, enabling meaningful insights.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players: Major companies include Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, and BGI Genomics, focusing on R&D and expanding services.

Major companies include Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, and BGI Genomics, focusing on R&D and expanding services. Strategic Movements: Companies engage in mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to enhance capabilities, while emerging startups introduce innovative technologies, increasing market competition.

Some of the prominent market players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Agilent Technology

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Macrogen, Inc.

PerkinElmer Genomics

PacBio

BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/dna-sequencing-market/download-reports-excerpt/

DNA Sequencing Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 16.0 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 97.8 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 22.3% The US Market Size (2024) USD 7.0 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 52.2% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product & Services, By Technology, By Workflow, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Oncology is likely to drive the DNA sequencing market, holding a 28.1% share by 2024, as it is frequently used for cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. DNA sequencing has revolutionized oncology by identifying specific genetic mutations that predispose different kinds of cancers in individuals. It facilitates the creation of targeted therapies, which are far more effective and personalized compared to conventional treatments.

Cancer genome sequencing will provide clinicians with an understanding of the biology of the tumors, the detection of mutations responsible for driving the progression of cancer, and biomarkers that will inform treatment decisions, such as optimum chemotherapy or immunotherapy available to a patient. As precision medicine is gaining momentum, cancers are subjected to various forms of treatment regarding the genetic makeup of a patient.

DNA Sequencing Market Segmentation

By Product & Services

Consumables

Services

Instruments

By Technology

Sanger Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Whole Exome Sequencing (WES)

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Third Generation DNA Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

Nanopore Sequencing

By Workflow

Sequencing

Data Analysis

Pre-sequencing

By Application

Oncology

Consumer Genomics

Reproductive Health

Clinical Investigation

Agri-genomics & Forensics

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Others

By End-Use

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/dna-sequencing-market/

Drivers

Growing Focus on Personalized Therapy : Increasing demand for tailored treatments based on genetic data, especially in cancer, enhances treatment success and minimizes side effects.

: Increasing demand for tailored treatments based on genetic data, especially in cancer, enhances treatment success and minimizes side effects. Technological Advancements: Innovations in third-generation and next-generation sequencing technologies reduce costs and improve throughput and accuracy, democratizing access to sequencing.

Restraints

Costly Infrastructure and Resource Requirements: High costs associated with sequencing technology and infrastructure create barriers, particularly for institutions in low-income regions.

High costs associated with sequencing technology and infrastructure create barriers, particularly for institutions in low-income regions. Difficulties with Data Management: The large volume and complexity of genomic data require advanced bioinformatics tools for effective analysis, presenting challenges in data processing and storage.

Opportunities

Rising Investments in Genomic Research: Increased funding from public and private sectors fosters collaborations that drive innovation in sequencing technologies and advanced research facilities.

Increased funding from public and private sectors fosters collaborations that drive innovation in sequencing technologies and advanced research facilities. Emergence of Point-of-Care Testing: Demand for rapid, convenient diagnosis at patient care sites promotes opportunities for portable sequencing devices and timely treatment decisions.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/dna-sequencing-market/request-sample/

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to create a leading revenue share of 52.2% in the DNA sequencing market by 2024, likely because it has a well-established research infrastructure and massive investments in the biotechnology and genomic research conducted within the region.

The private sector, like the National Institutes of Health & the U.S. government itself, funds large-scale genomic projects, including the Human Genome Project, among other initiatives in precision medicine and personalized healthcare. It is also a hub for many leading biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies that are playing a critical role in driving market growth.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments

November 2023: Illumina, Inc. introduced its Global Health Access Initiative, aimed at improving access to public health sequencing tools in low- and middle-income countries.

Illumina, Inc. introduced its Global Health Access Initiative, aimed at improving access to public health sequencing tools in low- and middle-income countries. August 2023: PacBio announced its decision to acquire Apton Biosystems, a move expected to accelerate the development of short-read sequencing technology, thereby driving market growth.

PacBio announced its decision to acquire Apton Biosystems, a move expected to accelerate the development of short-read sequencing technology, thereby driving market growth. August 2023: PacBio revealed a research collaboration with the University of Washington to assess the capabilities of HiFi long-read whole genome sequencing (WGS), which is anticipated to enhance analytical rates in individuals with various genetic disorders.

PacBio revealed a research collaboration with the University of Washington to assess the capabilities of HiFi long-read whole genome sequencing (WGS), which is anticipated to enhance analytical rates in individuals with various genetic disorders. June 2023: Illumina, Inc. launched PrimateAI-3D, an innovative AI software designed to accurately predict disease-causing genetic mutations, increasing demand for products that help understand genetic profiles.

Illumina, Inc. launched PrimateAI-3D, an innovative AI software designed to accurately predict disease-causing genetic mutations, increasing demand for products that help understand genetic profiles. January 2023: QIAGEN announced a partnership with Helix to create next-generation sequencing (NGS) companion diagnostics for several hereditary conditions.

QIAGEN announced a partnership with Helix to create next-generation sequencing (NGS) companion diagnostics for several hereditary conditions. August 202: PacBio and GeneDx teamed up with the University of Washington for a research project focused on improving diagnostic outcomes in neonatal care through long-read whole genome sequencing. These initiatives are expected to bolster growth in the sector.

Browse More Related Reports

Global Fabry Disease Treatment Market size is expected to value USD 2.4 billion in 2024 and reach a market value of USD 4.9 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

The Global Distribution Transformer Market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 28.4 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to achieve a remarkable CAGR of 6.9% for the forecast period to reach a value of 51.5 billion in 2033.

The Global Electrosurgical Generator Market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1.8 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to achieve a remarkable CAGR of 8.0% for the forecast period to reach a value of 3.7 billion in 2033.

The Global Medical Engineered Material Market is expected to dominate with USD 23.9 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 82.9 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 14.8 %.

The Global Protein Ingredients Market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 91.9 billion in 2024 and is further predicted to reach USD 155.5 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

The Global Oral Care Market size is expected to hold a market value of USD 40.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 76.6 billion by the end of 2033 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The Global Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 4.5 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 6.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The Global OLED Display Market reached a value of USD 55.1 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 207.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 14.1%.

The Global Pervasive Computing Technology Market is projected to reach a value of USD 861.8 million in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 5,072.5 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 21.8%.

The Global Ophthalmic Devices Market size is projected to reach USD 76.9 billion by 2024 and grow steadily at an average compound annual growth rate of 5.1% until reaching a total value of USD 120.3 billion in 2033.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world. We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.