Treace Announces First Surgical Cases Utilizing the SpeedPlate™ MicroQuad™ Implant

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities through its flagship Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® Procedures, today announced the successful completion of the first cases utilizing SpeedPlate™ MicroQuad™ implants.

The MicroQuad™ implant expands upon the broad utility of the SpeedPlate™ platform, which is designed for fast titanium compression fixation. The MicroQuad™ implant has a unique anatomic design with multiple points of fixation on each side of the joint to deliver dynamic compression with rotational stability through a one-inch incision for compatibility with minimally invasive techniques.

“The MicroQuad™ implant builds on the success of our proprietary SpeedPlate™ technology to provide a highly differentiated solution for fast, stable fixation designed to meet the growing surgeon and patient demand for minimally invasive Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® approaches,” said John T. Treace, CEO, Founder and Board Member of Treace. “We look forward to further expanding surgeon access to the MicroQuad™ implant as we move into full market release within the first half of 2025.”

William T. DeCarbo, DPM, of Greater Pittsburgh Foot & Ankle Center and a member of Treace’s Surgeon Advisory Board, who performed initial cases with the SpeedPlate™ MicroQuad™ implant, commented, “The MicroQuad™ implant takes the SpeedPlate™ system to a new level with an anatomic contour and additional rotational stability that gives me the clinical confidence I can deliver robust fixation through a small incision that patients desire.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations of the timing for surgeon access to the MicroQuad™ implant and growth in surgeon and patient demand for minimally invasive Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® approaches. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results or other events to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Treace’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on February 27, 2024, and its subsequent SEC filings. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of their date and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether because of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

Internet Posting of Information

Treace routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.treace.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Treace website regularly for important information about Treace.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of bunion patients, Treace has introduced its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities. The Company continues to expand its footprint in the foot and ankle market with the introduction of its SpeedPlate™ Rapid Compression Implants, an innovative fixation platform with broad versatility across Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures, as well as other common bone fusion procedures of the foot. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

Dr. DeCarbo is a paid consultant of the Company.

To learn more about Treace, connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts:

Treace Medical Concepts

Mark L. Hair

Chief Financial Officer

mhair@treace.net



Investors:

Gilmartin Group

Vivian Cervantes

IR@treace.net