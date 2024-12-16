Helport AI to Participate in Fireside Chat with Alliance Global Partners on December 17, 2024

SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software, services and solutions, today announced that Tao Ke, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Brian Kinstlinger, Senior Analyst at Alliance Global Partners on December 17, 2024.

Alliance Global Partners Fireside Chat Details:

Date: December 17, 2024

Day and Time: Tuesday, December 17 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_doXFaewcSL2cBScwn56Mxw

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Helport AI management, please email MZ Group at HPAI@mzgroup.us.

A replay of the fireside chat will be available for at least 30 days following the event on the investor relations section of the Company’s website linked here.

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is an AI technology company dedicated to optimizing customer communication through its digital platform and intelligent software solutions. Offering enterprise level customer contact services, Helport’s mission is to empower everyone to work as an expert. Learn more at www.helport.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Helport AI's business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on Helport AI’s current expectations and projections about future events that Helport AI believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Helport AI Investor Relations:

Meredith Fan

ir@helport.ai

https://ir.helport.ai/

External Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

HPAI@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us