Sezzle and Bealls Inc. Join Forces to Transform Holiday Shopping with Smarter Spending

Minneapolis, MN, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, a leader in the flexible payments industry, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Bealls Inc., the beloved company known for delivering quality, value, and customer loyalty for more than a century through its banners; bealls, Bealls Florida and Home Centric. With this collaboration, Sezzle flexible payment options are now available to their guests—online and across its more than 650 stores — just in time to ensure a seamless and stress-free holiday shopping experience.

Approaching its milestone 110th anniversary next year, Bealls Inc. continues to solidify its legacy as a trusted destination for apparel, home goods, and gifts by embracing forward-thinking solutions that enhance the shopping experience. The introduction of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) with Sezzle highlights the commitment by Bealls Inc. to meeting the evolving needs of its loyal shoppers while maintaining its reputation for providing exceptional value.

With BNPL transforming consumer spending habits more than ever, this partnership is pivotal for both shoppers and merchants. A November 2024 Sezzle user survey revealed that over half of shoppers plan to increase their holiday spending this year, turning to Sezzle’s flexible payment options as a practical solution to stay on budget while maximizing seasonal shopping opportunities.

“Sezzle is proud to partner with Bealls, a trusted retailer that understands the importance of delivering value and convenience to its customers,” said Paul Paradis, President and co-founder of Sezzle. “This holiday season, our mission is to provide shoppers with the flexibility they need to confidently manage their purchases while helping merchants like Bealls attract and retain loyal customers through innovative payment solutions.”

The Holiday Boost for BNPL

The holiday season is a pivotal time for merchants to attract new customers, with Buy Now, Pay Later options playing a growing role in influencing purchasing decisions. A recent survey found that 43% of consumers interested in BNPL consider it a deciding factor in where they shop, highlighting the importance of offering diverse payment options at checkout. Additionally, 67% of parents plan to use BNPL to finance holiday purchases, reflecting the increasing demand for flexible payment solutions among families.

Last year’s holiday season set a new record for BNPL transactions, with Adobe Analytics reporting $16.6 billion in online BNPL purchases—a 14% increase year-over-year. This year, Sezzle and Bealls Inc. are poised to build on that momentum by providing shoppers access to higher approval rates than the industry average and seamless budgeting tools during the busiest shopping season of the year.

Empowering bealls, Bealls Florida and Home Centric Shoppers

The Bealls Inc. launch with Sezzle comes at the perfect time, offering holiday shoppers the ability to spread their purchases over six weeks with interest-free installment plans online or at any of the brand's 650+ stores nationwide.

“We’re committed to creating a holiday shopping experience that is both enjoyable and accessible for guests,” said Kevin Brughelli, DVP eCommerce and Digital Marketing, Bealls Inc. “Partnering with Sezzle allows us to offer flexibility that aligns with the needs of today’s shoppers. Whether purchasing gifts for loved ones or preparing for seasonal celebrations, this collaboration helps our guests make the most of the holiday season without financial stress.”

Sezzle’s mission to improve financial access and freedom aligns seamlessly with Bealls Inc.‘s commitment to providing exceptional shopping experiences. Together, they’re setting the stage for a holiday season filled with cheer, savings, and smarter spending.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services—connecting millions of customers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

